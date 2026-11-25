If anything can be taken away from the most recent Highland Village briefing of the proposed Pilot Knoll Park upgrades, it is that no one is comfortable with current plan.

The Highland Village City Council didn’t take action at its Nov. 10 meeting on the proposed upgrades, which include millions of dollars going toward a new dock, changes to picnic tables and a new nature trail, among others, but it was clear that council members wanted to see changes.

“We’re not out any expense to get these numbers, and our backs are not against the wall,” said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “There have been no decisions made, and there won’t be decisions made because we need answers on some of this stuff.”

Council unanimously voted to table the item, and asked city staff and the contractors working on the project to come back with more than a handful of information to help them make a better-informed decision when the time comes.

Concerns rose about the price of the project, which has significantly increased since the project was first talked about in 2021 during the city’s bond issuance.

In 2021, $6.4 million in Certificates of Obligation were issued by the city, and $620,000 was allocated for major improvements to the boat ramp at Pilot Knoll Park.

Originally, the plan included campground/shelter improvements, replacement of the gatehouse, improvements to the boat ramps and construction of 16 rental cabins to provide an ongoing revenue stream with an estimated budget of $3.745 million.

According to the city, council proposed an amendment to the agreement with Dean Construction at the Nov. 10 meeting, which establishes a Guaranteed Maximum Price of approximately $2.76 million.

The city has sought grants to help fund the project since the beginning. In 2024, a grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department was received for $750,000 that could be put toward the first phase of the project.

Council hopes staff will be able to find changes that won’t affect those grants.

Overall costs for the project were assessed by Dean Construction in June 2025, and the city cut the cabins from the plans in October 2025 because of a lack of projected revenue.

According to council member Dan Jaworski, who was on council in 2021, the original plans expected the cabins would take about six months to start generating revenue.

He said he was skeptical about the revenue the cabins would generate, but thought it would be a unique concept for residents to enjoy and a way to bring in money for the city.

However, an update a few years later increased the amount of time it would take the cabins to generate revenue to about 13 years, which aided council in its decision to cut the cabins.

A big point of contention for council is the fact that Pilot Knoll Park is owned by the United States Army Corps. of Engineers, but the city leases it and is responsible for its maintenance.

Council asked staff to prioritize improvements based on needs. For example, there is an electrical issue that would make the park safer by the boat dock, but some pavilions could probably wait a few years to be upgraded.

“There are some things on here that don’t have to be Big Bang approaches,” said member Hogan Heathington. “We need to take a look at some of this stuff and see if it needs to be urgently done, to be done in the next few years or sometime in the next decade to see how we can put a plan together.”

Council postponed the item to a future date, so there is no timeline for when an official decision will be made.