As I reflect on the past several weeks and the eight wonderful years, I have had the privilege of serving as your Denton County Commissioner, my heart is filled with gratitude. First and foremost, I want to express my sincere appreciation to my dear friends, neighbors, and constituents throughout Precinct 4 for the tremendous outpouring of love, prayers, encouragement, and support during my recent health challenges.

On Oct. 8, I underwent cardiac surgery to replace one heart valve and repair another. I am happy to report that the surgery was successful, and I am well on my way to a full recovery. I am getting stronger every day, and I cannot begin to tell you how much your kindness and prayers have meant to me.

Experiences like this remind us of what truly matters in life—our faith, our families, our friendships, and the people who surround us with love and kindness. The compassion and generosity of spirit shown by so many people throughout our communities have touched my heart in a very personal way. I have always known that Denton County is a special place, but your thoughtfulness during this time has reminded me just how blessed I am to call it home.

By the time you read this article, the November general election will be behind us, and we will know who has been elected to serve as the next Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 4, beginning Jan. 1, 2027. I extend my sincere, best wishes to the incoming Commissioner for a successful and rewarding term of service.

As my own time in office draws to a close, I find myself reflecting on the many experiences, challenges, accomplishments, and wonderful friendships that have made these past eight years so meaningful.

When I first took office, I was very much a “city girl” who had never even driven a pickup truck! Little did I know how much I would learn about county roads, heavy equipment, drainage, and the many responsibilities of county government. Before long, I was ordering—but certainly not operating—a huge road recycling machine that greatly improved the efficiency of our road maintenance operations. I also became quite familiar with skid steers, front-end loaders, and the many other pieces of equipment our hardworking Road and Bridge crews rely upon every day.

But my education went far beyond road construction. I quickly learned that one of the most important responsibilities of county government is helping ensure the safety and well-being of residents living in the unincorporated areas of Denton County, including the many growing Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs).

One experience, in particular, had a profound impact on me. A few years ago, a woman came to Commissioners Court and shared the heartbreaking story of losing her husband after an emergency response was delayed. Rather than having the closest available fire department respond to her 911 call, the response was determined by a system based on the lowest contracted cost per call. By the time help arrived, approximately 45 minutes later, her husband had passed away.

I knew in my heart that we had to do better. The value of a human life should never be measured by the cost of an emergency response. Working with experienced fire service professionals, we developed a new county policy establishing a uniform rate for fire service calls paid by MUD developers. That policy is now being implemented and represents an important step toward improving emergency response and protecting families throughout our unincorporated communities. It is an accomplishment that will save lives and that means a great deal to me.

Public safety also extends to our roadways. One improvement I am particularly pleased with is the installation of the traffic signal at the main entrance to Robson Ranch, which has helped reduce traffic accidents at that busy intersection. More recently, with the assistance of State Senator Tan Parker, we have been working with Union Pacific Railroad and other involved parties to get the traffic signal at Vintage Road and Hwy 377 fully operational. These projects may seem small compared to major highway construction, but they make a meaningful difference in the daily lives and safety of our residents.

Another accomplishment that holds a special place in my heart was helping secure passage of the property tax freeze for homeowners age 65 and older during my first year in office. Protecting our senior citizens from increasing county property tax burdens was an important priority, and I am proud that this measure continues to provide lasting financial benefits to so many residents.

Transportation and infrastructure have certainly been among the greatest challenges during my tenure. Denton County has experienced tremendous growth, and keeping pace with that growth has required extensive planning, cooperation, and investment. I am proud of the many roadway improvements we have helped advance throughout Precinct 4, from major highway projects to local road expansions, intersection improvements and traffic signals.

Some of these projects have been completed, while others, including Strader Road (one of my “pet projects”), remain in process. I sincerely hope that the momentum we have established will continue and that residents will enjoy the benefits of these improvements for many years to come.

Of course, no reflection on the past eight years would be complete without remembering the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was a time none of us will ever forget, but it was also a time when I witnessed the very best of Denton County.

Through the remarkable dedication of healthcare professionals, first responders, county employees, volunteers, and countless community members, Denton County administered more than 400,000 vaccinations through our drive-through vaccination clinics. It was an extraordinary undertaking and a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when people set aside their differences and come together to serve others. I will always be grateful to everyone who helped make that effort possible.

While I am proud of the accomplishments of these past eight years, I can say without hesitation that the most rewarding part of serving as your County Commissioner has been the people.

Whether attending community celebrations, working alongside our mayors and local officials, meeting with residents about road improvements, listening to concerns, or simply visiting with neighbors, I have treasured the opportunity to get to know so many wonderful people. The friendships I have made along the way are among the greatest blessings of my years in public service, and they are something I will carry with me long after my term ends.

I am especially grateful to the residents of Precinct 4 for your interest in local government, your willingness to stay informed, and your continued involvement in the issues that affect our communities. Your voices matter, and your participation makes Denton County a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Serving as your County Commissioner has truly been one of the greatest honors of my political life. I have never taken lightly the trust you placed in me or the responsibility of representing your interests. There have been challenges, certainly, but there have also been tremendous rewards, valuable lessons, and more wonderful memories than I could ever count.

As I prepare to close this chapter of my life, I do so with a grateful heart and great optimism for the future of Denton County. Although my time as your Commissioner is coming to an end, my love for this county and its people certainly is not. I look forward to watching our communities continue to grow and prosper and seeing the completion of projects and initiatives that so many of us have worked hard to advance.

Most of all, I want to say thank you. Thank you for placing your trust in me, for allowing me the privilege of representing you for eight years, and for the friendship, kindness, and encouragement you have extended to me along the way. And to everyone who has lifted me up in prayer during my recovery, please know that your love and support have meant more than words can express.

As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, I hope we will all take a moment to reflect on the many blessings in our lives. For me, those blessings include my faith, my family, my friends, my improving health, and the wonderful people of Denton County whom I have been so privileged to serve.

May God bless each of you, your families, and all the wonderful communities of Denton County Precinct 4. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for eight unforgettable years. I wish you all a safe, blessed, and very Happy Thanksgiving!