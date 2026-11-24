Relief is on the way for Flower Mound residents, as PT Solutions has opened the first of two new physical therapy clinics in town.

Texas Health-affiliated PT Solutions opened its Flower Mound North clinic Nov. 11 at 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 740.

According to a news release from Texas Health, the clinic offers physical therapy services to patients of all ages in Flower Mound and surrounding communities.

It is the sixth PT Solutions location in North Texas. A seventh location, Flower Mound South, is expected to open at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 130 before the end of the year.

Texas Health officials said the smaller, neighborhood-based clinics are designed to improve access to care, allowing patients to begin physical therapy sooner while reducing travel times and other barriers to treatment.

“As Tarrant and Denton Counties continue to grow, so does the need for convenient, personalized rehabilitation services,” said Kathi Cox, chief operating officer of Texas Health’s Ambulatory and Virtual Channel. “Whether patients receive care in a hospital or retail setting, they can count on the same coordinated, connected and high-quality care.”

PT Solutions offers individualized treatment plans developed by licensed physical therapists to help patients recover from injuries, manage symptoms and improve mobility.