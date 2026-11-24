By Kendra Rey

Spoiler alert: I have been known not to be a particularly good gift-giver. I come from a frugal, Midwestern family who regularly gives (and receives) gifts that the recipient “needs” (to the great chagrin of my husband), as opposed to those “extra” treats or luxuries that other families may give. With that in mind, there are several things that your family may need, and which would be helpful to them and to you, even though they don’t know it yet:

A password keeper. For those family members for whom you are their agent under a financial power of attorney, yet you have no idea how to access their online banking or investment accounts. This is also helpful for Facebook or other social media accounts, and life in general.

A document notebook. This is a great way to keep all those important documents safe and organized. It’s nice to have your loved one’s Will and powers of attorney together, along with doctor names and numbers, financial advisor names and numbers, asset and account lists, and much more.

A home document safe. To keep your handy-dandy notebook in, so your important documents cannot be accidentally destroyed.

A smartwatch. If your loved one lives alone, this is the new version of the “I’ve fallen and can’t get up” button. Some versions automatically alert ambulances or family of perceived problems.

Flowers for the neighbors. Because they may have eyes on Mom and Dad more frequently than you do, and they need to have your number.

An experience or trip. The best thing about our families is the time we get to spend with them; memories are the best inheritance.

Fun stocking stuffers? You be the judge. But thinking ahead can be a gift for everyone.

Kendra Rey is an attorney at Hammerle Morris Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

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