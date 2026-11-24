A Tex-Mex bowl-style restaurant run by a pair of southern Denton County restaurateurs is contenting its rapid expansion across Denton County.

Branded Bowls, operated by local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson, will soon open a new location in Corinth, the brand announced via social media Tuesday.

It is the second location announcement in as many months for what Bryan described as a “Texas-inspired bowl place that fits well in a lot of different markets.” The other location will be in downtown Justin.

A specific location has not been set in Corinth, but the plans are in the works.

Previous statements from Bryan claims the Tex-Mex concept uses no seed oils, and only all-natural, hormone-free and antibiotic-free meats, along with a lot of different options.

The new location in Corinth is a big step toward a bigger goal for Circle Star Brands, the larger company run by Bryan and Gasperson that includes Marty B’s Restaurant, Marty B’s Ice Cream, Cactus Canyon, Rustico, 1845 and Ranchman’s by Marty B.

Gasperson believes Branded Bowls could expand from the east side of Denton County all the way into Decatur, which is the located in the center of Wise County.

Branded Bowls currently serves Argyle and recently opened in Flower Mound.