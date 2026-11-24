Happy Thanksgiving!

One of the things that makes Bartonville special is the way our community comes together to support one another. Whether through volunteer service, local business partnerships, public safety initiatives or community improvements, we continue to see firsthand what can be accomplished when people invest their time and talents in our town.

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s National Night Out celebration. Events like this strengthen the relationships between residents, local businesses, and our public safety personnel. We also thank our Police Department for its continued dedication and hard work protecting and serving our community. A special thank you goes to Andy’s Custard and Fifth Gear Automotive for their generous support and donations that helped make the event such a success. Community-minded businesses like these play an important role in creating memorable experiences for our residents, and we are grateful for their partnership and commitment to Bartonville.

Residents may have noticed several beautification projects at some of our intersections and the FM 407 median in front of Kroger’s. These projects consist of maintenance-free plants and landscape. The improvements are designed to enhance the appearance of some of our most visible intersections and gateways into Bartonville. The funding for these beautification projects comes from the Bartonville Community Development Corporation funds, which have limited, designated uses. These funds are intended to support eligible community development and improvement initiatives rather than general town operating expenses. Using these funds for beautification allows us to make meaningful improvements to our community while remaining mindful of how town resources are allocated. The current project includes landscape and beautification enhancements at: FM 407 in front of Kroger, FM 407 and E. Jeter Rd, I.T. Neely Road and FM 407, and McMakin Road and E. Jeter Road. These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to maintaining a welcoming and attractive community while enhancing the character of Bartonville for residents and visitors alike.

At the October Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Bartonville had the privilege of recognizing Ralph Arment for an extraordinary milestone: 38 years of volunteer service on the Planning and Zoning Commission. To honor his dedication and countless contributions to the community, Chair Gloria McDonald presented Ralph with a commemorative street sign bearing his name. His willingness to serve for nearly four decades has helped shape Bartonville into the community we know today, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment and leadership. Volunteers like Ralph represent the very best of public service, and we thank him for his lasting impact on our town.

Join us for our Annual Tree Lighting at Town Hall on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer, festive lights and community celebration as we kick off the holiday season together.

I am also pleased to share that Police Chief Jeff Ashabranner recently attended a two-day Public Information Officer (PIO) School. This training is an important component of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) Accreditation Program, which requires accredited agencies to maintain a certified Public Information Officer within their department. This training further strengthens our Police Department’s ability to communicate effectively with residents, provide timely information during emergencies, and continue meeting the high standards established through the accreditation program.

As we move through the fall season, I am continually reminded that Bartonville’s greatest strength is its people. From dedicated volunteers and community-minded businesses to our professional staff and public safety personnel, your contributions help make Bartonville an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family.

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”