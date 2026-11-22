What happens in your child’s heart when they fail?

Maybe they bomb a test. Lose their temper. Get caught in a lie. Make a poor decision. Disappoint a friend. Break a rule. Say something they regret.

In those moments, we think our child is asking, “Am I going to get in trouble?”

But really they are asking a deeper question. They are asking, “Am I still good? Am I still loved? Do you still believe in me?”

That is where acceptance becomes one of the most powerful tools we have as parents.

Acceptance is receiving our child with approval, pleasure, and grace. It does not mean we approve of everything they do. It means their behavior does not determine their value in our eyes.

Acceptance tells our child, “You may have made a bad choice, but that bad choice does not change who you are to me.”

One of my favorite examples of acceptance comes from the Gospels after Peter has betrayed Jesus as they arrested him.

Peter was one of Jesus’ closest friends. He had followed Jesus, learned from Him, and promised he would never leave Him. Then, at one of the darkest moments of Jesus’ life, Peter denied Him three times. And to make it even worse, Jesus had told Peter at the Last Supper exactly what Peter was going to do.

Can you imagine the disappointment? Can you relate to Jesus? “I told you not to do that, and you did it anyway?” Has that ever happened to you in parenting your child?

Now think about how most of us might respond as parents.

“I told you this was going to happen.”

“How could you do that?”

“What were you thinking?”

“I thought I could trust you.”

Sound familiar?

But Jesus responded differently.

After the resurrection, Jesus did not define Peter by his worst moment. He did not shame him. He did not humiliate him in front of the others.

Instead, Jesus made breakfast. The resurrected Jesus came to his disciples while they were fishing and called them to the shore.

Then He pulled Peter aside, restored the relationship, and reminded Peter of the calling on his life. Peter’s failure did not change Jesus’ view of Peter. He did not let his action define the relationship.

That is acceptance.

Jesus did not pretend Peter had done nothing wrong. He did not lower the standard. Peter had failed badly. But Jesus looked beyond the failure and saw the man Peter was becoming.

That is exactly what our children need from us. When they fail—and they will—we have the opportunity to become a safe place where they can process that failure, learn from it, and get back in the game.

Our message becomes:

“Yes, you messed up. Yes, there may be consequences. Yes, we need to talk about what happened. But I still love you. I still believe in you. This mistake is not who you are. Let’s learn from it and move forward.”

Some parents are uncomfortable with acceptance because they think it means lowering expectations.

It doesn’t.

In fact, acceptance allows us to hold high standards more effectively. A child who feels rejected often becomes defensive. They may hide, lie, shut down, or fight back. But a child who knows, “My parents are for me,” is much more likely to receive correction.

Acceptance gives us the opportunity to say, “This behavior is not who you are.” That is very different from saying, “You are a disappointment.”

One attacks identity. The other calls the child toward identity.

The world can be hard on our children. Coaches evaluate them. Teachers grade them. Friends may reject them. Social media constantly tells them where they do not measure up.

What if home became the place where they knew they were fully known and fully loved? What if they knew Mom and Dad were their biggest cheerleaders? What if they knew they could bring us their failures instead of hiding them?

That environment does not happen accidentally. We have to build it. And we build it by practicing acceptance.

So the next time your child fails, remember Peter.

Before you react to the mistake, look at the child. See beyond what they did. See who God created them to become.

Receive them with approval, pleasure, and grace. Then clean them off, remind them who they are, and send them back into the game.