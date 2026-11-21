To strategically use borrowing to better prepare for life after work, consider these tips from Merrill.



New retirees and near-retirees often strive to pay down debt and set up a clean slate as they enter the next phase of life. However, debt in retirement can be a strategic tool that can be used for a wide range of purposes. In fact, the years right before retirement are often an opportune time to take advantage of your solid credit and steady earnings to attract lenders.

Not all debt is suitable for retirement when your income may be lower. But the right kind of debt supports the growth of your wealth. Using credit to make an investment that increases in value or generates income is considered a good strategic use of debt. So, too, are lower-interest-rate loans.

Alternatively, debt you incur to purchase items that are expected to decrease in value will likely hinder the growth of your wealth over time — as will high-rate debt. So, a year or two before retirement, consider paying off any credit card balances and outstanding auto loans or leases.

Four reasons to consider carrying debt in retirement

Whether you are still working or recently retired, sit down with a financial advisor and your personal tax advisor to discuss potential debt strategies based on your liquidity needs, investment objectives, tax situation and comfort with debt. They might include:

Purchasing a second home. If you plan on buying a retirement home, you may want to consider making that move while you are still generating a high income and can qualify for preferred terms on a conventional mortgage loan. This will afford you the flexibility to take out a loan on your primary residence and use those funds to make the purchase. Holding on to the assets you might have sold to make an all-cash offer may generate enough income to cover mortgage payments. Plus, you may benefit from the mortgage interest deduction.

Raising cash for large purchases. If the lion’s share of your wealth is tied up in a home, retirement accounts or business interests, you may have a sizable net worth yet little liquidity. Rather than unwinding investments that could trigger significant capital gains taxes, consider thoughtful borrowing to fund a major purchase.

Leveraging credit to invest. You may also want to use borrowed funds to invest. An added benefit: When you can clearly show you are using borrowed funds to purchase taxable investments, the IRS allows you to deduct the interest (if you itemize deductions on your federal income tax). You can deduct the amount of interest paid up to your net investment income and carry forward any excess to future tax years.

Maximizing your heirs’ inheritance. Because borrowing can help you avoid selling highly appreciated assets, you can leave them in your estate. This allows your beneficiaries to take ownership at the assets’ market value at the time of your death, not their original cost basis, so that they can sell assets without paying taxes on the earlier growth.

Find the best borrowing strategy for your situation

Once you settle on a debt strategy, talk to an advisor about potential borrowing solutions. Be aware that securities-based loans carry some risks and may not be appropriate for all investors. A significant decline in the value of your collateral assets could require depositing additional funds or securities to avoid a collateral maintenance call and/or forced sale of assets. Make sure to review all loan agreement documents and disclosures carefully and consult with your tax and legal advisor before borrowing.

For more information, contact Merrill Wealth Management Financial Advisor Jeffery D. Price of Price & Associates at [email protected] or (817)-410-4940.

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