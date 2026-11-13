Specialty pediatric healthcare facility opens inside Northlake StarCenter Multisport

The benefits of the new Children’s Health StarCenter MultiSport in Northlake continue to grow.

A new healthcare facility, the Children’s Health Andrews Institute of Northlake, opened its doors at the StarCenter Multisport Monday.

The facility plans to offer specialized pediatric sports medicine, orthopedic and rehabilitation services for Northlake and much of the surrounding region.

“Expanding access to pediatric care starts with meeting families where they are,” said Lindsey Tyra, the chief strategy officer and co-chair of the Joint Pediatric Enterprise for Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center. “Opening our first Children’s Health Andrews Institute location in Denton County marks an important milestone in bringing comprehensive sports medicine, orthopedic and rehabilitation services closer to home. By integrating our expertise into a facility where young athletes already train and compete, we’re making it more convenient for families to access high-quality care and helping children stay healthy, recover from injuries and return to the activities they love.”

The new location offers sports medicine, orthopedics, fracture and concussion care, rehabilitation and performance training.

According to Children’s Health, a full-time, multidisciplinary team, including on-site physician Megan Arthur, DO, Sports Medicine Physician at Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, will provide care from diagnosis through rehabilitation and return to play.

“The opening of Children’s Health Andrews Institute Northlake is an important step in our longstanding relationship with Children’s Health,” said Dan Stuchal, COO of StarCenter Properties. “Together, we’ve created a destination where athletes and families can participate in the sports they love while also having access to specialized care and resources that support their health and well-being.”

It’s another addition to the Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport in Northlake that opened in March as the eighth facility in the Children’s Health StarCenter network.

The center also recently welcomed the Texas Scorpions, a locally-owned semi-pro ice hockey team that opened its season against the historic New York Fire Department hockey team.

Another addition was the Shark Club, a globally-renowned upscale sports bar in August.

The 225,000-square-foot sports facility in Northlake has two NHL-regulation ice rinks, eight pickleball courts and eight basketball courts that can also be used as 16 volleyball courts.

For more information, visit the new institute’s website.