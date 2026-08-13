Global sports bar concept opens new location in Northlake

A sports bar brand with locations in Vancouver, Winnipeg and London is now serving up a unique game day experience in Northlake.

Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill has officially opened the doors to its new restaurant, located within the newly-opened Northlake StarCenter.

It is just the second Shark Club location in the United States, with the first being opening in Plano.

“We’re excited to welcome Shark Club to the Northlake community as a new place to gather, grab a bite, enjoy a drink, catch a game and make memories with friends and family,” said the town of Northlake in a post to social media. “We’re thrilled to have them here and look forward to seeing all the fun they bring to Northlake.”

Shark Club was founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson when the pair opened the first location in downtown Vancouver.

The brand grew across Canada and, about 20 years later, eventually began opening Shark Clubs in the United Kingdom and the U.S. after Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi bought the concept.

Shark Club aims to be the main event for the big game or the big fight, boasting its big screens and high-quality audio system designed to create an immersive experience.

“We’re focused on you, driven by passion and hell-bent on making every trip hall-of-fame worthy,” reads the brand’s website.

The Northlake locations’ menu includes smothered fries topped with quest, barbacoa, jalapeños and more, beef sliders, calamari and shrimp, jambalaya, butter chicken, Frito pie and a variety of wings, salads, burgers and pizzas.

Shark Club also plans to serve dessert and weekend brunch.

The bar plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information and the full menu, visit Shark Club’s website.