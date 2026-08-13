Senior Talk DFW: Do you have your ducks in a row? 

If life took a sudden turn – accident, illness or something more serious – who would tell your family and neighbors what you want done?

Emergencies are sudden unforeseen events that require immediate action. To help those who may be helping you, have a GO BINDER. This is a physical, easy-to-carry binder that contains your most important personal, medical, legal, and emergency information—ready to take with you in case you need to evacuate quickly or respond to a crisis. Think about this going in an ambulance with you to do the talking in case you can’t. The GO BINDER contains the names and numbers of your emergency contacts (spouse, children, neighbors), and vital information physicians may need, plus insurance information. If you have pets this would be a place to indicate information about their care and who is carrying this out in your absence.

After emergencies, you should have an Estate Plan that sets up the legalities of your estate: property, investments, bank accounts, will or trust, and any other wishes you want conveyed. This also includes Powers of Attorney for if you become incapacitated either temporarily or permanently so your affairs can be handled. In addition to your Estate Plan you should have a 4-1-1 BINDER. Your Estate Plan outlines the legalities and does not cover everything a family member or friend would need to know. Things to include would be the passwords for your computer, security system, where a copy of your will or Estate Plan is, and anything else you feel would be important for someone to handle your affairs.

The GO BINDER and the 4-1-1 BINDER are the greatest gifts you can give loved ones. The worst place to figure things out is an emergency room, especially if the person from whom you need information can’t communicate. We don’t plan to fail, we fail to plan. Give the gift of peace of mind to your loved ones so they aren’t left guessing. In a crisis they can focus on the issues at hand rather than hunting down documents.

For more information or to request your binder, join us at Senior Talk DFW on Aug. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at The Seeden Club, 306 U.S. 377 in Argyle, next to PointBank, or on Aug. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Midwestern State University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, in Flower Mound. Please RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com so we have enough binders. For more information, call or text 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Certified Probate Expert – Keller Williams Realty – You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details and bring calm to the chaos.

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