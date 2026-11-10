Holiday festivities begin at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Halloween decorations are coming down, meaning Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up.

Tanger Outlets plans to up the holiday spirit with a series of festive events, starting on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. with its annual Holiday Lights Celebration.

It will feature more than 25,000 sparkling lights, a special Kids Fun Zone, festive entertainment and more.

However, before getting into the excitement of Christmas, shoppers can buy in to some big savings with Black Friday deals all November. Tanger began early access deals online and through the Tanger app, where shoppers can find 25% off top brands.

Another event, the Holiday Market, will open up on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22, as well as Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can expect to find local makers, crafters and small businesses come together to offer unique jewelry, home accessories, specialty foods and more.

Christmas-legend Santa will also be available at Tanger throughout the next few months, including Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-24.

Guests can grab photos on those days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. behind Tommy Hilfiger, except for Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), when Santa will head out early at 4 p.m. to start his deliveries.

“More than a retail destination, Tanger Fort Worth is a gathering place at the heart of the community, bringing people together to celebrate the season, create meaningful memories and enjoy experiences that extend beyond the shopping trip,” said the shopping center in a press release.

For some of the latest brands coming to Tanger Fort Worth, click here.