Launch Family Entertainment center now open in Denton

Indoor fun is booming in Denton, starting with the launch of a new indoor entertainment center.

Launch Family Entertainment opened its new 30,000-square-foot entertainment center Friday inside Golden Triangle Mall at 2201 S. Interstate 35.

The facility features a variety of attractions, including trampoline courts, a ninja course, rock climbing, dodgeball, an arcade, virtual reality experiences and a soft-play area for younger children. Additional attractions include Valo Arena, Multi Ball and Krazy Darts.

Krave, Launch’s restaurant concept, and a bar are also featured at the new location, giving families options to grab a meal or take a break between activities.

The Denton location is the brand’s fourth in Texas, joining existing locations in Arlington, Lewisville and West Houston.

It will host a grand opening event on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m. where guests will have the opportunity to jump for free that day, for the next three months and for a full year.

There will also be balloon-artist, face painting and other activities for the event.

“Launch has evolved well beyond the traditional trampoline park model into a comprehensive entertainment destination that brings attractions, food, beverages and social experiences together under one roof,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment in a previous release. “Denton is a great example of that evolution, with a dynamic mix of experiences that gives guests more ways to play, dine, celebrate and spend time together.”

Launch was founded in 2012 and has expanded from a traditional trampoline park into a family entertainment destination combining active attractions, interactive games, food and special events. The company operates approximately 30 locations across 15 states.

The new facility is owned by local entrepreneur Satwinderpal Singh, who brings more than 15 years of experience in the gas station, convenience store and quick-service restaurant industries.

“After spending more than a decade in customer-facing businesses, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to create experiences that keep people coming back,” said Singh previously. “Bringing Launch to Denton allows us to create a place where kids, parents and friends can have fun and make lasting memories together. I’m proud to invest in this community and bring a new entertainment destination to the area.”

Launch also promotes the facility as a destination for group gatherings, corporate events and everyday family outings.

However, it won’t be the only indoor entertainment center opening a location in Denton.

Urban Air Adventure Park is also prepping to open a location in Denton.