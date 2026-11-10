Senior Talk DFW: 5 questions to ask when considering senior living

Finding the right place isn’t just about where you’ll live. It’s about HOW you want to live.

Does this community fit my lifestyle, not just my needs? Will I have opportunities to enjoy my hobbies, make friends, stay active, and maintain my independence? Does the community feel like a place I could call home?

What is the REAL cost of living here? What’s included in the monthly fee, and what costs extra? How often do rates increase? Are there entrance fees, and what happens if my financial situation changes?

What happens if my health or care needs change? Can I receive additional assistance without moving again? What levels of care are available, and how are changes in care needs and costs determined?

How much independence and personal choice will I have? Can I come and go as I please? Choose my meals, activities, and daily schedule? Bring my own furniture or pets? What rules might affect my lifestyle?

Can I picture myself being HAPPY here? How do residents interact with one another and with staff? Do people seem genuinely engaged and comfortable? Would I enjoy an ordinary Tuesday here, not just a specially planned tour?

One Bonus Question That May Be the Most Important: “If I decide this isn’t the right fit, what are my options?” Before signing anything, understand the contract, cancellation provisions, refund policies, and what happens if you decide to leave.

Choosing the next place you’ll call home isn’t simply a housing decision. It’s a lifestyle decision, a financial decision, and sometimes a healthcare decision.

To learn more, join us for Senior Talk DFW.

Argyle: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. Seeden Photography, next to PointBank, 306 Hwy. 377.

Flower Mound: Thursday, Nov. 19, 10-11:30 a.m. MSU, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A.

RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you!

You Go Love on Your Loved Ones. Let Me Handle the Details.

– Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty

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