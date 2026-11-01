Rotary Round-Up: Trust the detour

“Over the river and through the woods” … lyrics to an old song about a family going to grandmother’s house for the holidays. On my trip to my mother’s home this past summer, it felt like I was in that song.

Driving alone from Texas to Michigan, I encountered an unexpected detour off a major highway in Missouri. According to Waze, the highway was shut down and wouldn’t reopen for hours.

So, it was over the river and through the woods. I had to trust the detour signs, traveling through unfamiliar parts of Missouri that felt more like a scene from the movie “Deliverance.” I could practically hear “Dueling Banjos.”

“What if I get lost?”

“What if I make a wrong turn?”

“Trust the detour signs” became my mantra.

You can be in the middle of nowhere, yet there is always a Dollar General. Somehow, that was comforting when I had no idea where I was and was traveling alone.

Dead People’s Stuff — a real store — looked interesting, but there was no time to stop. I was on a mission to find my way back to the highway. I decided to quit worrying, turn on XM radio and enjoy the drive because I couldn’t change the situation. Trust the detour.

Life can be like my trip to Michigan. How do you navigate a detour? How do you embrace the unexpected?

In a perfect world, you set a goal, create a plan and head directly toward your destination. But life rarely goes as planned.

When we hit a roadblock, we often experience a wave of negative emotions, including feelings of failure and anxiety. This is normal. My detour wasn’t a dead end. It required a new set of driving directions and a different timeline. It also changed my scenery.

Who knew someone could put a casino in the middle of nowhere and it would be busy? I also learned that Dollar General stores seemed more plentiful than McDonald’s when traveling off the beaten path.

People who successfully navigate a forced change or detour build resilience and develop confidence. They realize that some of life’s most scenic moments are found on routes they never intended to take.

The next time life pushes you off course, don’t panic. Head over the river, drive through the woods and trust the detour.

Local Rotary clubs will host food drives throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons to help neighbors in need. Let’s support individuals and families struggling to navigate life’s detours.

Area clubs Invite you to join them:

Champions Rotary Club

Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m.

The Mule Barn, 218 FM 156, Justin

President: Ben Scheck

www.clubofchampionsrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays, 8-9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way

President: Kelly Murray

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

President: Pat Smith

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Companion Club

3rd Tuesday of every month from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., Denton

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

President: Courtney Banatoski

www.dentonrotary.com

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and and 407

President: Benjamin Hart

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Highland Village/Lewisville Area Rotary Club

Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Lisa Mehl

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian Kitchen, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Kathy Travis

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com