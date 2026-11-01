Blood drives at high schools in Argyle, Flower Mound to offer comfy giveaway

Residents in Argyle and Flower Mound will have multiple opportunities to donate blood this fall through community blood drives hosted by local organizations and Carter BloodCare.

Argyle High School and Flower Mound High School will both host the Carter BloodCare Bus in early November, and donors could go home with a comfy new blanket.

The first drive will be held at Argyle High School Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To sign up or learn more about the event, visit the blood drive’s website.

The next blood drive will be held at Flower Mound High School Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up or learn more about the event, visit the blood drive’s website.

As appreciation for donations, Carter BloodCare announced it will be giving away a plush blanket to donors while supplies last – just in time for temperatures to drop.

“Carter BloodCare’s annual blanket incentive has become a popular holiday tradition,” said the organization. “The 2026 light blue-and-white blanket is available while supplies last.”

According to Carter BloodCare, eligible donors can give blood starting at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate on their own. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at the time of donation.

Donations will help Texans with life-threatening injuries from car wrecks; children fighting cancer; burn patients; older adults with health issues; organ transplant recipients; new mothers and others in need this holiday season.