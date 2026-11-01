Johnson: 23 acres, six facts and Double Oak’s future

The approximately 23 acres at FM 407 and Simmons Road are privately owned by Double Oak residents. I want to start there because that important fact sometimes gets lost in the discussion.

The Town cannot tell these owners who they can sell their property to or guarantee the land will remain vacant. They have property rights, just like the rest of us. What the Town can control, within the law, is zoning, development standards, and the approval process.

I respect everyone’s right to have an opinion. But I am concerned about the inaccurate information, personal attacks, and sometimes abusive comments circulating on social media.

We can disagree without attacking one another. After all, when these decisions are behind us, we’re still going to be neighbors.

Our residents deserve accurate information, so let’s look at six important facts.

Fact #1: Saying No Doesn’t Guarantee Something Better

If this retail development doesn’t move forward, the property owners can look for another buyer who may propose a private school, religious campus, or something else.

Think about a large private school with hundreds of students arriving and leaving during the same morning and afternoon hours, along with athletic fields, lighting, and weekend activities. A religious campus could also bring considerable traffic.

I’m not saying either is planned. But these are possibilities, subject to the Town’s zoning requirements.

Here’s something else to consider. Under Texas law, qualifying schools and religious organizations may be exempt from property taxes. That means we could end up with additional traffic and demand for Town services, but little or no additional property-tax revenue.

A taxable retail development, on the other hand, offers both property-tax and sales-tax opportunities.

Fact #2: Our Financial Challenges Aren’t Going Away

Double Oak’s adopted FY 2026–27 budget includes approximately $2.92 million in operating expenses, with a property-tax rate of $0.195296.

Our five-year projections show expenses approaching $3.5 million by FY 2030–31, with a potential annual operating shortfall of nearly $400,000 unless we find additional revenue or make other adjustments.

Those are numbers we need to take seriously.

Governor Greg Abbott has proposed additional restrictions on local government spending and property-tax increases for the 2027 legislative session. If those proposals become law, our financial flexibility could become even more limited.

The proposed development at FM 407 and Simmons was previously estimated to generate approximately $458,000 annually in municipal sales and property taxes once fully developed.

Think about that. While we face a potential $400,000 annual operating shortfall, this development could generate approximately $458,000 in annual revenue at full buildout. These are projections, not guaranteed results, but the comparison shows why we cannot afford to dismiss opportunities for additional commercial revenue.

We also need to recognize what’s happening with our aging tax base.

Denton Central Appraisal District records show properties with over-65 tax limitations increased from 310 in 2019 to 353 in 2023, representing approximately 27% of our net taxable property value at that time.

Separate estimates based on Denton County voter-age data suggest residents 65 and older could approach 42% of Double Oak’s population within three years. That’s a projection, not an official DCAD forecast.

Our senior homeowners still pay property taxes, but applicable limitations restrict how much additional revenue the Town can collect from those homesteads as property values rise.

What if our property values decrease?

Meanwhile, the costs of police protection, emergency services, roads, drainage, insurance, and equipment keep going up.

Without additional revenue sources, future councils may face difficult choices: reduced services, delay needed infrastructure improvements, increase property taxes where permitted, or some combination of all three.

So, here’s the question: How are we going to pay for these services five or ten years from now?

Fact #3: Simmons Road Was Built for More Than Neighborhood Traffic

I understand the concerns about traffic. Nobody wants unsafe roads or more congestion.

But let’s remember why Simmons Road was built in the first place.

Simmons was designed as a major north-south connector between FM 407 and FM 1171, not simply a neighborhood street. Denton County’s 2008 Transportation Road Improvement Program provided approximately $1.6 million for the project.

According to the development’s trip generation analysis, approximately 5% of the shopping center’s daily trips are expected to enter or exit through Simmons Road. Most would involve drivers already traveling on Simmons, so additional traffic is projected to be minimal.

Of course, those projections still need to be evaluated. A formal traffic impact study would be required as part of the Planned Development process following the zoning change to examine access, intersections, and any needed improvements.

Fact #4: Residents Have Already Helped Improve the Proposal

One thing I believe has been overlooked is how much the development concept has changed because residents spoke up.

Direct Retail Partners has proposed a smaller grocery store, moved the proposed fuel center farther into the property, and added landscaping, neighborhood buffers, taller fencing, and walking trails.

Environmental concerns about the fuel center have also led to alarming claims on social media. Gas stations are routinely built near neighborhoods and shopping centers under applicable environmental regulations. The Columbia University study frequently cited in these discussions identified possible problems with vapor-recovery equipment during fuel deliveries that may have contributed to unusually high emissions. Those findings do not establish unsafe conditions at the proposed Double Oak location. Any fuel center would have to meet applicable Texas environmental standards, including vapor-control requirements.

The developer has also proposed a playground and dog park in the southeast portion of the property. If completed and accessible to residents, these would be the first amenities of their kind in Double Oak.

And there’s another possibility that deserves attention: drainage.

The developer is exploring a way to redirect stormwater north beneath FM 407 rather than through the existing drainage path affecting Carruth Estates.

Those homeowners have dealt with flooding concerns for years. I’m not suggesting this is an approved solution or that it would eliminate their flooding problems. But shouldn’t we at least explore whether private development could help address a longstanding problem?

These changes show that residents’ input can make a difference. There’s no guarantee another developer would offer the same improvements.

Fact #5: Proposition A Is About More Than One Development

I want to be clear about something: Proposition A and the proposed FM 407 and Simmons development are two separate matters.

Proposition A does not approve a shopping center or change zoning. It addresses whether existing and future Double Oak businesses can have the same opportunities available in surrounding communities.

For many restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, alcohol sales, including mixed beverages, are part of their business models. Without that option, Double Oak is at a competitive disadvantage when businesses decide where to invest.

And if Proposition A doesn’t pass, we shouldn’t assume another election will happen anytime soon.

Texas election law generally requires more than one year before the same local-option alcohol question can return to voters. Another election would also require a new qualifying petition, sufficient signatures, significant investments by those attempting the election and considerable effort.

Businesses make decisions based on the opportunities available to them. We can’t assume they’ll wait years for Double Oak to reconsider.

Whatever happens with Proposition A, any proposed development still has to go through the Town’s separate approval process.

Fact #6: Double Oak Still Controls Its Development Standards

Let’s also remember that no shopping center has received final development approval.

Through a Planned Development ordinance, the Town can establish enforceable standards for land uses, building design, landscaping, lighting, neighborhood buffers, and access.

Traffic, drainage, utilities, and construction plans must also meet applicable engineering and regulatory requirements.

The Town doesn’t have to approve everything a developer asks for. Our job is to carefully review what’s proposed, protect surrounding neighborhoods, and make sure appropriate standards are met.

We have an opportunity to help shape a development that meets Double Oak’s standards, protects surrounding neighborhoods, and contributes to our financial future.

Walking away from this proposal doesn’t mean the property will remain undeveloped or that the next opportunity will be better.

The Bottom Line: Planning for Double Oak’s Future

I understand why residents want to preserve what makes Double Oak special. That’s one of the reasons my family and I love living here.

But protecting our Town also means planning for its financial future. Our population is aging, property-tax revenue growth faces limitations, and the cost of providing essential services continues to rise.

We need additional sources of revenue if we want to maintain strong police protection, improve our roads and drainage, and preserve the quality of life we enjoy without placing an ever-increasing burden on homeowners.

The proposed development at FM 407 and Simmons offers an opportunity to generate significant new revenue, address neighborhood concerns, and potentially help resolve longstanding drainage issues. It deserves careful consideration not automatic approval, but not dismissal based on speculation or the hope that something better might come along.

“Something better will come along” is not a financial plan or a strategy.

We can protect Double Oak’s character while welcoming responsible, carefully planned development. These goals are not mutually exclusive.

Our decisions today will determine whether Double Oak has the financial resources to remain the safe, independent community we all want for future generations.

Any opinions expressed in this update are my own and do not represent the official views of the Town of Double Oak or the Town Council. I welcome all comments and suggestions. To stay up to date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].