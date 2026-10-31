New initiative aims to help Lewisville ISD classrooms by covering teacher certification costs

Many educators in Lewisville ISD could get their teacher certification costs covered.

Lewisville Education Foundation’s new Teacher Certification Reimbursement Fund, announced Thursday, is designed to ease the financial burden on LISD educators looking to get certified or expand their current certifications.

“Home to nearly 4,000 credentialed educators, Lewisville ISD recognizes that earning and maintaining Texas teacher certifications requires significant dedication, preparation and financial investment,” said LEF in a press release. “As state requirements evolve and classroom needs change, educators must continually expand their qualifications to better serve their students.”

In the past, LISD has provided teachers comprehensive training when they’re first hired, as well as ongoing educational support and mentoring programs throughout their careers.

However, LEF said the out-of-pocket expenses that come with the teacher certification process has continued to pose another obstacle for hopeful educators.

According to the organization, certification exam fees can range from $116 to $178 per exam, plus an additional $78 application fee for some certifications to be added to an existing Texas teaching certificates.

It can quickly add up to anywhere from $200 to $700 in fees, depending on the certification.

“Recognizing this need, the Lewisville Education Foundation stepped forward with a new initiative that provides direct financial assistance to LISD employees pursuing additional professional credentials,” said the organization.

Initially, the funding will come from LEF’s “Fund a Dream” campaign, which was launched in 2026 and provides donors with an opportunity to support initiative across LISD.

The program will be administered in partnership with LISD’s Human Resources Certification Team, which oversees employee credentials throughout the district.

LEF hopes the program will encourage educators to increase their expertise in teaching and help create a better learning environment for students.

“Beyond helping teachers offset expenses, the program represents a direct investment in the quality of education throughout Lewisville ISD,” said LEF. “Additional certifications allow educators to expand their expertise, respond to changing classroom needs and create new opportunities for student success. By removing financial barriers to professional growth, the Lewisville Education Foundation and Lewisville ISD are working together to strengthen the district’s teaching workforce and support the educators who make a difference in students’ lives every day.”