Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 20, a pesky pest control worker was treating houses and trying to sell to others. Officers advised the pest control peddler to make sure he has a permit if he’s going to solicit. Residents are still waiting on a service that gets rid of unwanted solicitors…

Also on Aug. 20, a driver complained about a traffic light acting suspiciously at the intersection of FM 407 and I-35W. Police explained the light pattern was designed to accommodate two-way traffic from Sam Davis Road, but nothing was out of the ordinary.

On Aug. 21, a resident’s home alarm was triggered after someone was seen placing packages inside the house. The alarmed person of interest told officers they had been asked to watch the home while the owner was away but had not been given the alarm code.

Also on Aug. 21, a resident reported a dead armadillo along the roadway. Officers determined no action was needed and let Mother Nature take it from there.

On Aug. 23, a couple got fed up while waiting for food at a local restaurant, leading to a heated argument between the husband and the restaurant owner. When the owner later tried to make amends by bringing the food to their vehicle and tossing in a gift card, the situation nearly became physical. Apparently, the meal came with a side of beef. About 30 minutes later, in a separate incident, a truck backed into a fence at the same restaurant. It was a rough night for both customer service and curb appeal.

On Aug. 24, a caller reported a vehicle repeatedly driving up and down Sam Davis Road. Officers found the “suspicious” driver was a student learning to drive with her father.

On Aug. 25, a man called police after someone apparently committed a hit-and-run on his cedar tree. He estimated replacing the tree would cost $300 to $400. Police are trying to get to the root of the matter.

On Aug. 28, officers checked on a horse that was reported injured and lying down. The horse turned out to be just sleepy and stood up when officers arrived, interrupting its nap time.

On Sept. 2, screen time turned into scream time after a young resident became angry when his parents turned off access to his laptop. During the outburst, he broke the laptop, threw his phone and punched a hole in the wall.

On Sept. 4, a contractor told police that an unreasonable customer left no margin for error by refusing to pay more than $1,000 for work and materials because of a dispute over a 1/16th inch piece of trim.

On Sept. 6, police dealt with an arresting development after a caller participating in a birthday scavenger hunt asked officers to take a photo of her in handcuffs to complete one of the challenges. Two hours later, police received another call with the same request.

On Sept. 8, a resident called police to ask whether a police report had been filed against him. The answer was yes. Sometimes it’s better not to ask.

On Sept. 9, someone reported a starstruck person to police. Officers discovered the person was simply taking advantage of Argyle’s dark skies and photographing the stars.

On Sept. 10, a group of teenagers whose evening plans apparently revolved around making trouble was reported doing doughnuts and making noise in a local cul-de-sac. Police arrived, but the teens had already made their rounds.

Later that day, a resident became concerned after noticing a vehicle following her from Little Elm to her home. Turns out, it was just a case of follow thy neighbor.