Preparing your home for a comfortable, worry-free winter

October is usually when we start getting those cooler mornings here in Denton County. Heading into November after a long Texas summer, most of us are ready for it.

It is also a good time to make sure your home is ready for colder weather.

Your heating system may not have run in months. Before you actually need it, turn it on and pay attention to how it starts up and how the house feels.

A fall heating check can help catch small problems before they become bigger ones. A technician can look at the thermostat, filter, airflow, electrical components, and overall operation of the system.

If you hear unusual noises, notice an odor that does not go away, have rooms heating unevenly, or see the system turning on and off more often than normal, have it checked. The same goes if the house is having trouble reaching the temperature you set.

There are also a few simple things homeowners can do before colder weather arrives:

Check or replace the air filter.

Make sure vents and return-air grilles are not blocked.

Test the thermostat in heating mode.

Keep the area around the heating equipment clear.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

I also tell homeowners not to forget the rest of the house. If you have a drain that keeps backing up, an older water heater that has been giving you trouble, or attic insulation that needs attention, fall is a good time to deal with those things too.

After serving Denton County homeowners for more than two decades, I have learned that it is usually easier to take care of a small issue before it becomes an inconvenience.

My advice is simple: do a little checking now. You will have a better idea of what is working, what may need attention, and what you can take care of before winter gets here.

Call Force Home Services today at (940) 331-6397 or schedule online at ForceHomeServices.com.

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