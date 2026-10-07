Meet the Candidates: Texas House District 63

Aside from the contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, which could have major implications for the U.S. Senate, southern Denton County voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for numerous federal, state and county candidates.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, at 54 locations across the county. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.

In the race for the 63rd District of Texas in the Texas House of Representatives, incumbent Benjamin Bumgarner is seeking his second term and is being challenged by Denise Wooten, who won the Democratic nomination without contest.

Texas House, District 63 (2-year term)

Benjamin Bumgarner, 42 of Flower Mound (R)

The plan is simple.

Property tax reform. Lower overrall taxes. Improve quality of life of my constituents. Improve public education.

Votebumgarner.com

Denise Wooten, 66 of Flower Mound (D)

Southern Denton County has been my home for over 30 years. From raising our two daughters and watching my beautiful grandchildren grow while continuing my career as a respected clinical psychologist, I have seen first hand the important role good government can take in supporting families and individuals.

My legislative goals reflect the principles that develop healthy communities beginning with fully funding public education without private school vouchers, expanding medical/mental healthcare access, reducing property taxes for the middle class while ending corrupt tax breaks for billionaires, and improving affordability of essentials.

Individual rights will also be legislative priorities including reproductive choices, sensible gun safety measures and improving air and water quality.

wooten-for-texas.com/

facebook.com/hdenisewooten/