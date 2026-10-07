Man in custody after allegedly shooting woman, barricading himself in Lewisville

A man is in custody after a dispute at a Lewisville home led to shots being fired.

Lewisville PD responded to reports of an adult male shooting an adult female in the 100 block of Eastwood Place early Wednesday morning.

The department’s SWAT team deployed to the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle around 7 a.m., where the suspect fled to and barricaded himself in following the shooting.

According to police, the suspect and the victim are in a domestic relationship.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries, while SWAT continued to work to get the suspect out of the residence on Ridgeway Circle.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police without further incident and was evaluated medically before being processed.

The area was shut down to traffic while Lewisville PD and the SWAT team resolved the situation, but has since been reopened.