Bartonville Police Blotter

On July 24, officers responded to an internet scam report on Briarwood Circle after a resident received a fake Microsoft Defender pop-up and spoke with someone posing as a Microsoft representative. The resident provided personal information before becoming suspicious but did not send any money. He notified his financial institutions and credit agencies, and the case remains under investigation. Looks like the scammer’s Windows of opportunity closed just in time.

On July 29, a resident reported that his wings were clipped after someone hacked into his American Airlines AAdvantage account, changed the password and redeemed 30,290 miles for gift cards valued at about $903. No suspects have been identified.

On Aug. 11, officers responded to a hit-and-run at the 7-Eleven on FM 407, after a silver Dodge pickup struck a parked vehicle at the gas pumps while its owner was inside the store. Witnesses said the pickup, driven by an unidentified woman, dodged responsibility and left without stopping. Surveillance video confirmed the collision, but neither the store cameras nor Flock cameras captured the truck’s license plate.