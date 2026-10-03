Rotary Round-Up: Getting rid of the boogeyman for good

“I stood outside in the dark, looking through the window, watching Bill and the kids eat dinner. Kay was in her iron lung nearby, listening to the family talk about their day. I cried on my walk home, thanking God we didn’t get polio and praying for Kay, Bill and the kids.”

This was a story my mother-in-law shared about relatives who lived in our small town and the heartbreaking reality of polio. Her story had a profound impact on me and gave me a glimpse into what life was like for families living with this devastating disease.

Southwestern Michigan was hit hard by a polio outbreak in 1953. Dr. Bill and his brother, both local physicians, were busy caring for people throughout the community and didn’t realize Bill’s own wife and infant son were showing symptoms. When they discovered polio had struck his family, Bill and his brother gave Kay mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until an iron lung could be brought down from Grand Rapids.

This was polio in the 1950s.

I remember the polio scare. Every summer afternoon, we were made to rest so we didn’t get polio. Coming from a large Catholic family, I thought the nap was so my mother could get a break.

All we talked about that summer was polio. To a 3-year-old, it was terrifying — like the boogeyman. We didn’t understand what polio was or how it spread. We only knew that it was something to fear. I was told that staying inside and sleeping in the afternoons would keep the boogeyman named polio away.

Then came the Salk vaccine in 1955.

It changed everything.

The vaccine saved millions of lives, and suddenly, the boogeyman was no longer lurking around every corner. The boogeyman was gone, and so were our afternoon naps. America gave a collective sigh of relief as the vaccine was distributed through schools and doctors’ offices. I still remember waiting in line at school to receive my vaccine-laced sugar cube.

What a difference this vaccine made.

In 1979, Rotary began its fight against polio with a pilot vaccination project in the Philippines. That effort grew into the launch of PolioPlus in 1985. The program went global in 1988 when the World Health Organization joined Rotary in the fight against polio.

Today, wild polio remains endemic in only two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan. We have come extraordinarily close to eradicating this disease — but we are not there yet.

Polio is still a plane ride away. That is why we need your help.

October is Rotary’s Polio Awareness Month, with Oct. 24 designated as World Polio Day.

Please mark your calendars and join local Rotary clubs as they sponsor events to raise money and awareness in the fight to end polio.

I remember when polio was my childhood boogeyman. Today, we have the tools to make sure no child has to fear it again.

Let’s get rid of this boogeyman for good.

Rotary-sponsored activities in October

Saturday, Oct. 3, 3 to 7 p.m. — Pumpkins for Polio

Shiloh Field, the country’s largest community-run garden, 1650 Nottingham Drive, Denton. Buy your holiday pumpkins and support the fight against polio.

Monday, Oct. 19, 5 to 9 p.m. — Raise a Pint to End Polio Now

Buffalo Hirsch Beer Garden, 206 W. Main St., Old Town Lewisville. A percentage of sales will go toward the End Polio Now effort.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6 to 8:30 p.m. — Pop a Cork for Polio

Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., Denton, near the square. A percentage of sales will go toward the End Polio Now effort.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m. — Pints & Pizza for Polio

Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407, Lewisville. QR codes will be available for donations.

Friday, Oct. 23, 4:30 to 7 p.m. — Pop Another Cork to End Polio Now

Larue Winery, 1491 N. Kealy Ave., Suite 1, Lewisville. QR codes will be available for donations.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. — World’s Largest Polio Walk

People around the world will walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 to raise awareness and money for End Polio Now. The local walk will begin at Lewisville City Hall on Church Street in Old Town and continue through Old Town, ending at Sullivan’s BBQ on Mill Street. Lunch will be available for purchase, and complimentary ice cream cones will be offered at Gilmore’s Scoops, courtesy of Lewisville Noon Rotary. QR codes will be available for donations.

City proclamations to End Polio Now

Oct. 13: Highland Village City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road.

Highland Village City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road. Oct. 19: Lewisville City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 151 W. Church St. in Old Town.

Area clubs Invite you to join them:

Highland Village/Lewisville Area Rotary Club

Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Lisa Mehl

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian Kitchen, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Kathy Travis

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays, 8-9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way

President: Kelly Murray

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and and 407

President: Benjamin Hart

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Champions Rotary Club

Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m.

The Mule Barn, 218 FM 156, Justin

President: Ben Scheck

www.clubofchampionsrotary.com

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

President: Pat Smith

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

President: Courtney Banatoski

www.dentonrotary.com