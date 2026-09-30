Argyle to gain 62 acres from land swap in Flower Mound

Argyle will gain more than 60 acres from Flower Mound in a land swap that

Town council officially approved the swap at its Sept. 21 meeting, agreeing unanimously to send 8.3275 acres of land on the town’s west side to Flower Mound in exchange for 62.155 acres.

Both chunks of land were located near I-35W, close to the Monarch development in Flower Mound and south of the Argyle Landing development.

Since the lands are split by Denton Creek and in a floodplain, it would be difficult for either town to develop or use them as they are, but the swap allows the towns to have a more beneficial boundary.

According to the town, about 55 acres Argyle will receive on the eastern portion of the land will be preserved for natural or open space.

The town agreed to only build town-owned facilities on the land, which could include a park or sports fields, if anything, when it accepted the land as a donation from the property owner during Argyle’s Aug. 17 council meeting.

However, council still believes the land has some potential to do good for the surrounding communities.

“Not often do we have the opportunity to get more space,” said Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt. “There are some limitations to this, but we can still make the most of it for our community and for Flower Mound, as well. It’s a good trade.”

The smaller piece of land Argyle received, a little less than three acres located along I-35W, will allow for some more commercial space along the interstate frontage.

A concern from council about the 55 acres of open space was the possibility of an increase in traffic through the residential neighborhoods if a park ends up being built, though the land could just be left as it is.

“I just want us to be good neighbors so we don’t have people parking their cars and invading those residential areas,” said member Gustav Svehla.

Schmidt said the town would work to provide parking in the area if it a park or something is built and would avoid street parking at all costs.

The eight acres headed to Flower Mound from Argyle is an integral piece of land that allows Flower Mound to build out its Monarch development, which is expected to have multiple home improvement stores, as well as multiple big box stores with fueling stations.