Lewisville church to celebrate 125 years

For 125 years, Round Grove United Church has weathered changing communities, changing generations and even a change of location. On Oct. 11, the Lewisville congregation will celebrate the faith and people that have carried the church from its beginnings with a small group of German immigrants into its next chapter.

Round Grove United Church, 249 E. Round Grove Road, will mark its 125th anniversary with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, followed by anniversary activities and fellowship.

The church traces its roots to Jan. 6, 1901 — Epiphany — when German immigrants organized a congregation near Lewisville with hopes of establishing a church of their own. A church building was completed later that year on land donated by Henry Uecker Sr. for the church and cemetery.

The congregation became known as Round Grove because of a circular grove of trees near the Ihnfeldt and Dollgener farms.

Over the decades, the church evolved along with the surrounding community. Worship gradually transitioned from German to English, facilities expanded and the congregation became part of the United Church of Christ.

Another significant chapter began in 1984, when the congregation entered what it describes as a period of renewal. The church called the Rev. Dr. Byron S. Wells as its full-time pastor and embraced a new vision for its future.

At the time, Round Grove had about 45 active members and averaged approximately 25 people at worship services. The congregation subsequently grew, creating the need for a new church facility on the north side of Round Grove Road.

Ground was broken in 1989, and the congregation moved into its new home in May 1990.

Now, church leaders are looking at the 125th anniversary as another opportunity for renewal, describing the next chapter as “Version 3.0.”

While the buildings, community and generations of members have changed, the church says its central mission remains sharing a message of God’s love, forgiveness and grace while providing a place where people from different religious backgrounds and life experiences can worship and grow in their faith.

The congregation embraces the motto, “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”

That mission also extends beyond Sunday worship. Round Grove has a history of supporting community organizations and benevolent ministries, including Christian Community Action. The congregation recently launched a ministry providing food and essential items to people experiencing homelessness.

Church leaders say the anniversary is not simply a celebration of a date but of the generations of people who worshiped, served, gave and helped sustain Round Grove throughout its history.

Current and former members, as well as those who have never attended the church, are invited to participate in the anniversary celebration.

Round Grove United Church is located at 249 E. Round Grove Road in Lewisville. The anniversary worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11, with celebration activities to follow.

More information is available at RGUC.org.