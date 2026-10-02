High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 56, Eagle Mountain 21

The Eagles continued to roll Friday night, taking down Eagle Mountain 56-21 to improve to 2-0 in district play.

Hayes Hackney connected with Julian Caldwell on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle an early lead, then tossed two more touchdown passes to Caldwell for 10 and 37 yards, respectively, to make it 21-0 Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

Just under four minutes into the second quarter, the dynamic duo hooked up once again, this time on a 22-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a four-touchdown lead.

The defense then got in on the act when Tyler Cunningham returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Eagle Mountain got on the board with 2:08 remaining in the first half before Hackney and Caldwell connected again on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Hackney was 16 of 25 for 282 yards and five touchdown passes in the first half, while Caldwell had nine receptions for 210 yards and five touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Hackney hit Cobe Wilson on a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-7 Argyle.

Eagle Mountain scored again early in the fourth quarter to make it 49-14, but Argyle responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Ayden Lockhart.

Argyle (5-1, 2-0) will host Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Flower Mound 14, Little Elm 12

Points were at a premium Friday night, but the Jaguars emerged victorious, evening their district record with a two-point win over Little Elm.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Flower Mound got on the board first when Coy Dowell broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 at halftime.

Little Elm got on the board with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Dowell added an 11-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 14-6 Flower Mound heading into the fourth, but the Lobos answered with a touchdown with 5:21 remaining to pull within two points.

The Jaguars’ defense held the Lobos short on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt to preserve the victory.

Flower Mound (4-1, 1-1) will host Marcus at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the annual Battle of the Mound.

Guyer 51, Denton Braswell 7

The Wildcats cruised Friday night, defeating Braswell 51-7.

Kash Villegas scored on a 9-yard run to get things going for the Wildcats, and a 21-yard Andrew Johnson field goal made it 10-0 Guyer three and a half minutes later.

Carter Morgan hit Tristan Shelton on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.

Early in the second, Morgan connected with Graham Nixon on a 37-yard touchdown pass and followed that with a 13-yard touchdown toss to Zane Rowe.

Braswell scored a touchdown in the waning seconds of the second quarter to make it 31-7 at halftime.

The Wildcats picked up where they left off in the third quarter when Morgan scored on a 1-yard keeper and then tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Shelton.

Johnson booted a 26-yard field goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Brody Eserman kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Wildcats.

Morgan was 21 of 25 for 289 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a rushing touchdown.

Guyer (4-1, 2-0) will travel to Lewisville at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 to play the Farmers.

Hebron 55, Marcus 28

Hebron scored 35 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters Friday night to defeat Marcus 55-28.

Marcus scored first on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cash Davis to Caleb Steen to make it 7-0 Marauders before a Hebron touchdown and missed PAT made it 7-6 midway through the first quarter.

Marcus regained the lead when Davis hit Jameson Mayfield on a 6-yard touchdown pass, but Hebron scored again and converted a 2-point attempt to knot the game at 14 heading into the second quarter.

The Marauders responded when Davis connected with Knox Patterson on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14, but Hebron scored again to tie the game at 21 at halftime.

Hebron scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 42-21 lead.

In the fourth, Hebron scored again before Marcus answered with a 90-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Mayfield to make it 49-28 Hawks.

Davis passed for 352 yards and four touchdowns, while Mayfield finished with 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus (2-3, 0-2) will play in the Battle of the Mound at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Flower Mound.

Liberty Christian 65, Prestonwood Christian 43

What started as smooth sailing for Liberty Christian on Friday night turned into a bumpy ride as the Warriors defeated Prestonwood Christian 65-43.

Crews Messer connected with Cooper Witten on a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead before Correll Buckhalter Jr. scored on a 14-yard run to make it 13-0 Liberty Christian.

The defense stepped up next when Ethan Allison returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0 before Prestonwood finally got on the board.

Buckhalter scored on a 6-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 27-7 Liberty Christian before Prestonwood kicked a field goal.

Messer then scored on consecutive 1-yard keepers to give Liberty Christian a 41-10 halftime lead.

Prestonwood scored early in the third before Messer hit Witten on a 27-yard touchdown pass, and a successful 2-point conversion made it 49-16 Liberty Christian.

The Lions scored again, however, and Liberty Christian led 49-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

The game turned into a slugfest in the fourth when Prestonwood scored to make it 49-30, but Buckhalter answered with a 34-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 56-30 lead.

The Lions scored again, but Liberty Christian responded with another Buckhalter touchdown run, this time from 38 yards, to make it 63-37 Warriors.

Prestonwood scored one final time in the fourth quarter, but Liberty Christian blocked the PAT attempt and Jace Johnson returned the ball 95 yards for two points.

Liberty Christian finished with 610 yards of total offense. Messer passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns and also scored on the ground, while Buckhalter rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Liberty Christian (4-2, 2-0) will host Parish Episcopal School at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Lewisville 38, Frisco Wakeland 8

The Fighting Farmers improved to 2-0 in district play Friday afternoon with a 38-8 victory over Frisco Wakeland.

Declan Hamm got things started with a 25-yard field goal to give Lewisville a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, and Derrick Martin added a 28-yard touchdown run to give the Farmers a 10-0 halftime lead.

Lewisville broke the game open in the third quarter when Martin scored on consecutive touchdown runs of 40 and 54 yards.

Alden Evans then scored on an 8-yard run to make it 31-0 Farmers heading into the fourth quarter.

Wakeland got on the board in the fourth with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, but Lewisville’s special teams answered when Vahn Malvo returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.

Martin finished with 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Lewisville (2-3, 2-0) will host Guyer at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.