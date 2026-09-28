Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell honored for role as an elected leader

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell has made a significant impact on southern Denton County, even before her role as an elected official on commissioners court.

Her impact was recognized by The Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University in Denton on Friday when she was named the recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Public Service Award.

“For more than three decades, Commissioner Mitchell has served the residents of Denton County with distinction,” the organization said in a press release.

Mitchell began her public service on the Lewisville City Council and was later elected mayor. She has served as Denton County commissioner for Precinct 3 since first being elected in 2000.

“Her career reflects a rare combination of longevity, collaboration and impact,” said the organization.

Mitchell has also held leadership roles with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Conference of Urban Counties, and has done whatever she could to help residents.

“Thank you to the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership for a wonderful women’s conference,” said Mitchell. “I am humbled to receive this award as I truly love what I’ve been blessed to do these past few decades in public service.”

Mitchell was given the award at Leading the Lone Star State: Texas Women in Public Service Summit – a one-day conference designed to bring together women in public administration, elected office and government service.

It’s a unique opportunity that aims to create a space where attendees can explore career advancement, build leadership skills and form meaningful professional connections in public service and advocacy.

“As this annual summit demonstrates, it is incumbent on all of us to work together to make the world a better place for everyone,” said Mitchell.

Earlier this year, Mitchell helped bring a permanent Boys & Girls Club location to Denton County, right in Lewisville.

It is the first brick-and-mortar club in Denton County and is located in a converted fire station near Lewisville High School and some of its feeder schools, aiming to give kids a place to go to feel supported.