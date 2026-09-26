More riders getting on board with DCTA

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) has achieved an 8 percent year-over-year ridership increase this fiscal year across its member city services in Highland Village, Lewisville and Denton and within the regional vanpool program. DCTA member city ridership has grown consecutively year over year since 2022. A-train ridership has grown 4 percent this year, marking the fifth consecutive year of ridership growth.

All three member cities are experiencing a surge in transit usage. Highland Village GoZone ridership has doubled since January 2023. The GoZone On-Demand service consistently exceeds standard key performance indicators for both wait times and seat availability.

Since the launch of GoZone On-Demand in September 2021, transit ridership in Lewisville has nearly tripled, with GoZone ridership increasing nearly 40 percent this year alone.

Denton, too, is experiencing a transformation, with overall transit ridership soaring by nearly 50 percent over the last five years. DCTA attributes this growth across all its cities to the introduction of GoZone and optimized service offerings that put transit modes into service that meet the unique needs of all communities DCTA serves. While the transit industry is, on average, delivering 80% of the trips it delivered before the COVID-19 Pandemic, DCTA has fully recovered and is postured for growth through the transformation and optimization initiatives of the last several years.

“This growth reflects the increasing need for public transportation in Denton County as the region expands,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “Our agency is committed to enhancing our services, and the data supports our dedication to serving our customers.”

DCTA participated in more than 50 distinct community engagement events during fiscal year 2026 to engage with the community, share the agency’s successes and communicate what the agency has to offer. These initiatives encompass sponsorships, tabling and speaking engagements that aim to build connections with stakeholders and highlight the value of DCTA’s services.

“It is a privilege to serve the residents of our Member Cities, Denton County and the DFW region,” said Cristina. “We look forward, as an agency, to delivering even more value in the years to come.”

(Sponsored content)