Clifford (Andy) Edric Prudden, Jr.

It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Andy Prudden on July 5, 2026.

Born Oct. 12, 1951, in Toronto, Andy moved to the Quinte area as an infant and later made Belleville, Ontario, his home. It was there that he and his beloved wife, Annette, raised their family and built a life together, sharing 52 years of love and happiness.

Andy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose greatest pride was his family. He is survived by Annette; sons Matt (Amanda) and Brook (Carey); and grandchildren Miss Madi, Cros and Little Miss Elliott.

Known for his kindness, humility, humor and quiet wisdom, Andy believed learning was one of life’s greatest privileges. He approached challenges with determination and an unwavering ability to find the silver lining.

Andy studied drafting and surveying before pursuing his passion for the building trades. He later owned Prudden Construction LLC in Lantana, TX.

His many interests included hockey, boating, softball, gardening and travel. A lifelong hockey player, Andy proudly wore No. 12 and treasured the opportunity to compete in a World Cup tournament in Munich, Germany. He also enjoyed navigating the waters of the Bay of Quinte and Lake Ontario and, later in life, creating lush gardens despite the Texas heat.

Above all, Andy cherished time with his grandchildren and embraced being their PopPop and Bumpa with boundless enthusiasm. His family remembers a kindhearted, easygoing man who taught them the importance of hard work, strength and love.

Our family would also like to thank Andy’s Texas friends, business acquaintances and loyal clients, as well as the Polar Ice boys, for welcoming Andy and our family so many years ago. Andy deeply appreciated the friendships, kindness and support he received as he embarked on another wonderful chapter of his life.

A church service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Andy’s memory to a cause that is meaningful to you. For those without a personal cause, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Dr. Goddard at The Osteopathic Center to support medical equipment in Andy’s memory or to Dr. K. Clark at the University of North Florida to support continued Lyme disease research.

Read more about Andy here.