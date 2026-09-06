Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 19, someone reportedly broke into an apartment complex mailbox. The suspect left behind plenty of evidence, including tools and damage to the keyhole, but escaped because surveillance cameras weren’t pointed at the mailboxes. Talk about a mail-function.

On June 21, a man went to Walmart to pick up cold medicine. Unfortunately, he had previously been banned from the store, so instead of getting relief, he got arrested.

On June 22, someone tried to score a deal on a $215 computer monitor at Walmart by slapping a $3 price tag on it, but employees were closely monitoring the situation. Police also caught accomplices attempting to leave with a pair of headphones and a Baby Yoda plush toy. The Force was not with them.

On July 2, a city official was chased down the road by an irate homeowner after informing the resident to stop unpermitted work on the property. Apparently, the conversation didn’t have a solid foundation.

On July 4, a resident reported their 17-year-old son missing after not hearing from him for 12 hours. Officers later learned the family was originally from another country, and the teen had flown back there on his own after deciding America’s 250th birthday festivities were a little too much excitement for him.

Also on July 4, a man was found stumbling through traffic like he was playing a real-life game of Frogger after reportedly being abandoned by his designated driver. His game ended with a trip to jail instead of the next level.

On July 19, a juvenile allegedly sent inappropriate messages and photos to another juvenile after they met while playing Fortnite. The suspect quickly learned a new move IRL (in real life): getting blocked.