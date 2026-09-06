A Winning Hand: Mahjong creates community across southern Denton County

Mahjong is having a moment in southern Denton County.

What was once a niche pastime has become one of the area’s fastest-growing social activities, with new studios, boutiques and dedicated play spaces opening in Argyle and Highland Village. While each business offers its own take on the centuries-old tile game, they all share the same goal: bringing people together.

“Creating a welcoming space for players to gather is an important part of what we do,” said Krissy Tarwater, owner of Golden Girl Boutique. “I look forward to continuing to share and grow the Mahjong community.”

The tile-based game originated in China during the 19th century and arrived in the United States in the 1920s. Today, the American version is fueling a local boom.

TBK – The Bees Knees Boutique relocated to a larger space in Argyle in June to accommodate an expanded Mahjong studio.

Golden Girl Boutique moved into TBK’s former location and now offers Mahjong accessories along with daily open-play sessions.

The Clover Table celebrated its grand opening in July at the corner of FM 407 and Highland Village Road. The venue hosts private events, including graduation parties, baby showers and anniversaries, while also serving as a gathering place for Mahjong enthusiasts.

The House of Mahjong recently opened inside The Collective Boutiques in Highland Village, offering open play and a wide selection of Mahjong tiles, mats and accessories.

Argyle resident and TBK owner Aimee Buckert said expanding the Mahjong experience has become the boutique’s primary focus.

“I’ve brought in more clothing and gift options, but the real expansion is Mahjong,” she said. “We now have three tables that are always set up to play, and we have an entire Mahjong boutique.”

Buckert said the studio can accommodate more than 28 players at one time by adding additional tables.

At The Clover Table, owner Amanda McDaniel invested in automatic Mahjong tables imported from China, allowing players to spend less time shuffling and more time playing.

“If you play manually shuffling, you can play about eight games in three hours,” she said. “With an automatic table, you can do 15 games or more in three hours. It’s a novelty.”

Shannon Salis, owner of The House of Mahjong, said her studio offers free open play from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Players can reserve seats through the Mahjy app while shopping for Mahjong accessories.

“We carry over 15 beautiful brands of Mahjong where you can curate the perfect set of tiles, mat, racks and tote bags,” Salis said. “We would love to welcome everyone to learn, play and shop Mahjong with us.”

While the American version of Mahjong is played at local studios, owners agree that learning the game requires patience. Fortunately, they say the friendships formed around the table make the effort worthwhile.

“We just want everyone to feel welcome,” McDaniel said. “It’s amazing how many friends I’ve met in the community, and I’m excited to see everyone learn about it.”

Buckert, who also helped launch Women of Argyle, said Mahjong aligns perfectly with her passion for bringing people together.

“I’m all about connecting women,” she said. “I’m all about getting together and finding a reason to celebrate.”

For newcomers, TBK, The House of Mahjong and The Clover Table offer beginner lessons before players graduate to open play.

For more information or to sign up for lessons and open play, contact TBK – The Bees Knees at 940-294-6743, Golden Girl Boutique at 417-569-4094, The Clover Table at 469-951-6674 and The House of Mahjong at 817-690-9510.

Whether gathering at one of the area’s new studios or joining games organized through social media, more residents are discovering that Mahjong is about more than mastering the tiles.

Games are popping up at the new Tom Thumb at Harvest Town Center, and the Town of Flower Mound is even getting in on the action with a “Mah Jongg Meetup” from noon to 3 p.m. at the Flower Mound Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Mahjong has quickly become one of southern Denton County’s newest ways to build friendships and strengthen community.