Where Young Performers Shine: CYT takes center stage

When Christian Youth Theater Dallas moved its productions and full suite of classes to a new building on the campus of First United Methodist Church in Lewisville two years ago, the students and staff certainly didn’t waste time making themselves feel at home.

The versatile two-story building, which already had several classrooms, a full stage, and had been used for everything from a daycare to a youth group space and a preschool, was quickly converted into a full theatrical performance space—complete with lights, microphones, audio and video equipment, theatrical rigging, soundboards, movie-quality props, and … oh yeah … rain.

“I remember being able to quickly put on a performance of “Hadestown: Teen Edition” with a cast of almost 60 students, plus crew, and we made it rain on stage during one of the big numbers,” said Director of Production Kate Gesch. “We built up a further stage platform with a drainage trough in it, and we ran PVC pipe across the top.

“The singers were dancing in actual rain. It felt like a thunderstorm, and it brought the house down.”

It’s all in a night’s performance for CYT Dallas, which, now in its 11th season overall and third at its new home, continues to outdo itself on new opportunities for students ages 8 to 18 who want to experience everything the theater world has to offer. From after-school theater arts classes to the chance to audition for and perform in Broadway-style musicals—or work behind the scenes on the tech crew—CYT gives young performers and aspiring stage professionals a place to learn, grow, and shine.

Performance-wise, they’ve wowed audiences with over 40 full-scale productions since 2016, including “Peter Pan,” “Legally Blonde,” “School of Rock,” “Mary Poppins,” “Matilda” and “The Music Man.” This fall, they’ll bring “SpongeBob SquarePants” to the stage. In the winter, they’ll do “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Freaky Friday.” And in the spring, expect to see “Trolls Junior” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Additionally, CYT offers a summer session full of camps, workshops and other opportunities.

“Last school year alone, we put on three main stage shows, two youth troop shows and two project play shows… not counting our full run of classes and revolving sessions. So, yes, we’re making full use of this new building and doing all we can to establish who we are in this space,” said Gesch, who added that CYT is home to a cast and technical crew of roughly 200 youth performers and has earned a reputation in Flower Mound and surrounding areas for its production quality, tight-knit community, and focus on Christ. “We have something for everyone, and if you audition for a show, we’re going to find a spot for you.”

While the litany of performances they put on is out of this world, the purpose of Christian Youth Theater Dallas is to advocate for youth to discover their identity in Christ. Their values include character over competition, people over programs, service over spotlight, and excellence over ego. CYT Dallas started in 2016, and it is one of 22 branches of a national organization started in 1980 when Paul and Sheryl Russell founded CYT in San Diego, California.

Many of their students are from southern Denton County, though a handful travel from as far away as Waco.

CYT Dallas is also excited to announce that it now hosts two class styles. There is the long-standing trimester style, which is held in the fall, winter, and spring for eight weeks at a time, with each ending with a showcase. These classes offer structured instruction in various aspects of theater, and each session culminates in a high-energy showcase to demonstrate the skills acquired to family, friends and fellow students. More recently, they added studio classes for serious performers who crave a more immersive and intensive training experience.

For instance, a student could sign up strictly for ballet, or they could sign up for dance, acting and voice classes. CYT Dallas also offers spring break camps along with its full lineup of summer offerings. It has a program called Project Play, which is designed for students who would like to focus specifically on acting, and it hosts adult performances a few times a year.

Another highlight is the CYT Gala. It’s the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, and the next one is slated for Saturday, Sept. 19. The event showcases student performers, impact stories from the students and families CYT serves and live and silent auctions, as they celebrate the heart of youth theater.

The bottom line is that all classes are tailored to meet the needs of every performer, whether they see themselves pursuing a career in theater arts or acting someday or are simply there to have fun and try something new.

“I’ve been here since we started in 2016, and it’s been fun to watch this place grow the way it has,” Gesch said. “We’re coming up on our sixth fundraising gala on Sept. 19, and registration for the next round of classes is already underway.”

To learn more about CYT Dallas, visit www.cytdallas.org.

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