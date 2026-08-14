Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle

Southern Denton County residents will have two opportunities in August to donate blood and help patients across North Texas.

Carter BloodCare will host two community blood drives in Argyle throughout the month of August.

The first drive will take place Sunday, Aug. 16, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle.

It will be hosted by St. Mark’s Catholic Church and sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Ralph Cerny Council #12553. Carter BloodCare’s donor bus will be on site to collect donations.

Community members can schedule an appointment on the donation event’s website.

A second blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A in Harvest Town Center along FM 407.

Carter BloodCare’s donor bus will be available in the parking lot, and appointments can be made on the event’s website.

Blood donations are used to help patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, trauma care and other medical emergencies throughout North Texas.

Carter BloodCare encourages eligible donors to make an appointment in advance, although walk-in donors may be accepted as scheduling allows.

For more information, visit the Carter BloodCare website.