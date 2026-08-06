Shop tax-free in southern Denton County this weekend

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, southern Denton County residents are encouraged to shop local during tax-free weekend.

From Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9, certain items will be exempt from sales tax, giving local shoppers a chance to save big.

NFIB Texas, an organization that advocates for small businesses in Texas, encourages shoppers to take advantage of the savings and shop local.

“The back-to-school tax holiday provides an excellent opportunity for Texas families to make the most of their budgets while investing in the local businesses that serve our communities,” said NFIB State Director Jeff Burdett. “Small businesses are the foundation of our state’s economy. They create good-paying jobs while supporting our schools and local charities. Every purchase made at a small business during the sales tax holiday weekend helps boost the Lone Star State’s economy. It’s a small way to make a big difference.”

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, items exempt from sales tax include most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that are priced less than $100.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online catalog seller doing business in Texas.

In most cases, shoppers will not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

Tanger Outlets in North Fort Worth will also be hosting a tax free weekend event.