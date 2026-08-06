Southern Denton County volleyball teams set for success this season

Hall of fame volleyball coach Carl McGown once said, “A volleyball game is like chopping down a tree. You don’t win with one big swing of the ax. You win with lots and lots of good swings of the ax.”

As the 2026 season approaches, players from around the region are gearing up for what promises to be another fun year on the hardwood.

Six of the seven area teams made the post-season in 2025, two reached the state finals, and one team, Byron Nelson, won a state and national championship.

For the Argyle volleyball team, 2025 was a banner season, as the Eagles went 38-4, with a 12-0 district mark and made a playoff run all the way to the state finals.

Coach Katelyn Johnson said things are shaping up well for 2026, and said her players are anxious to get back at it.

“Our group is so excited for the upcoming season,” Johnson said. “We have put in a lot of work this off-season on and off the court and are excited about the group of athletes we have returning and joining the team. This year feels new and fresh. We have a new district, a new pre-season schedule, we are a different team and just really excited to get started.”

Some of Argyle’s stronger returning players this season include Alex Elsey (114 sets played, 402 kills, a .297 hitting %, 54 aces, 335 digs and 39 blocks), Betsy Zhang (UT Dallas Commit, 107 sets played, 252 kills, a .285 hitting %, 14 aces, 235 digs and 53 blocks) and Karsyn Rogers (Arizona State Beach Commit, 119 sets played, 42 aces, 284 digs and 671 assists).

Johnson said she expects Eagle Mountain, Azle and Fossil Ridge to be among her tougher district opponents this season and said to repeat on the type of success the team enjoyed in 2025, it will take a couple of things.

“With a realignment year, it will be awesome to have a change in district opponents,” Johnson said. “We are going to have some great match ups. Eagle Mountain were state champions last year. Azle and Fossil Ridge are well coached and always have strong programs. It is going to take us showing up every night and putting the best versions of ourselves out there on the court.”

Up the road at Liberty Christian, the Warriors finished 3-3 in district competition and reached the regional finals.

Coach Megan Degroot said she is feeling good about the way things are shaping up for 2026.

“I’m confident,” Degroot said. “We have many leaders returning with the mindset they have something to prove.”

LCS returns RS Elizabeth Goodlett from injury last season and move-in OH Shelby Williams will help provide a spark.

Expect Brooklyn Kimberlin and Larsen Gardner, both setters, and middle Charlott Perkins to make an impact for the Warriors as well this season.

Degroot said she plans to incorporate a strategy that she believes will help LCS have another good playoff drive.

“To make a run at state our blocking and defense will be the most pushed strategy in the beginning of the season to give us an edge over our opponents,” Degroot said.

Up in Denton, the Guyer volleyball team finished 18-17 overall last season with a 6-8 mark in district competition.

The Wildcats missed the post-season by one spot, finishing fifth overall in 5-6A play.

Look for Madison Jillson to be among the team leaders this season.

Over in Flower Mound, the Jaguars are coming off a 36-9-mark last season and trip to the regional finals.

Coach Jamie Siegel, who is in her ninth season with Flower Mound, said things look good for her team early on.

“I’m excited about the season and the group we have coming up,” Siegel said.

The Flower Mound coach said she is expecting big seasons from Hayden Curtis, Tootie Edmond, Grace Pinegar, Nahla Hurst, and Caitlyn Axton.

To make another run deep into the playoffs, Siegel said it will take a couple of things.

“Showing up and playing every single point,” Siegel said.

Over at Marcus, the Marauders finished 18-20 overall last season and claimed the fourth and final playoff spot.

Coach Lindsey Petsold said she is impressed with what she has seen so far and said she thinks 2026 should be a good year for Marcus.

“We have 14 varsity returners who have all continued to improve throughout the off season, so we are feeling really good about being able to make the playoffs and hopefully push into the top 3 this season,” Petzold said.

The Marauders have all but one starter returning, and Petzold said she is “looking forward to all of them having a big season.”

Those players include Emerson Ortmeier, Addelyn Cooke, Ellie Frohbieter, Avery Wragge and Norah Chandler, who all received all-district honors last season.

Petzold to have the kind of season she is hoping for will require a few things from her team.

“We have to be consistent day in and day out, limit our mistakes, and push to finish sets,” Petzold said.

Down in Justin, the Texans are coming off of a 26-13 overall record in 2025 and 11-5 mark in district competition.

Coach Jennifer Chandler said her team has had an especially strong off-season and are chomping at the bit to get back on the court.

“We are excited to get things started for this group,” Chandler said. “We had a group that worked hard in the off-season, on the court, in the weight room, and were intentional with time spent growing together through our character lessons and book study. We will practice and play hard, and giving ourselves an opportunity to be successful every time we step onto the court.”

A strong returning player for Northwest is Payton Zondor (2024 4-6A District Utility Player of the Year, First Team All District; 2025 4-6A District Setter of the Year, First Team All District).

“Payton is our most experienced player, being a 4 time varsity,” Chandler sdaid.

The Northwest coach also said to expect big seasons from Ryann Croshaw, Tabi Quella, Raydon Stewart and Brinkley Miller.

To get back to the postseason in 2026, Chandler said her team will need to focus on a couple of areas.

“We need to figure out who our outside and pin hitters will be,” Chandler said. “We also need to play smart, composed and use each match as a learning opportunity to gain chemistry and experience.

“We have a group of really amazing humans, with incredible parents, so I am excited to see where this adventure will take us.”

Over in Trophy Club, the best season of all in 2025 was enjoyed by Byron Nelson High School, who finished with a record of 42-0, won a state champions and were selected as national champions.

Coach Brianne Barker-Groth said things are shaping up well again this year, as the Bobcats have a few key players back, which should make this another fun and competitive season.

“We currently have the Gatorade National Player of the Year in Sophee Peterson, so we are confident she will be ready to win,” Barker-Groth said. “Other than Sophee, we have Kherynton Chinnis that looks to have another great year and Savannah Sterna who moves from Libero to Outside. All three girls will have a big piece in our success this year.”

Eaton should be very strong, and Southlake Carroll is coming off a D2 state championship in district, “so our district looks to be one of the top in the state, again.”

To attempt to repeat on the type of success her team enjoyed in 2025, Barker-Groth said it boils down to one factor.

“Everyone staying healthy,” Barker-Groth said.