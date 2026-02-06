Local football, volleyball athletes recognized by Texas High School Coaches Association

Each year, the Texas High School Coaches Association nominates players that excel at their respective sport to the sport’s Super Elite Team.

According to the THSCA, player nominations go through five steps before the 808 coaches on the SET Committee select the final rosters.

The recently-announced Super Elite Teams named the top athletes in the state for football and volleyball and some local athletes made the list.

In football, a pair of Argyle High School players were selected.

Junior wide receiver Julian Caldwell was honored on the offensive side and junior linebacker Brady Bromar was honored on the defensive side of the team.

The two were among 28 players in the state selected to the 2025-2026 class 5A Super Elite Team.

In volleyball, five ladies from southern Denton County schools were selected to the THSCA Super Team.

State champion Byron Nelson took three out of the 12 roster spots, including MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Junior Sophee Peterson from Byron Nelson added MVP to her accolade collection alongside her Gatorade National Player of the Year trophy.

Peterson is committed to play at Texas A&M University after she graduates.

Byron Nelson senior Kylie Kleckner, committed to the University of Washington, earned Offensive Player of the Year award.

The final Bobcat named to the Super Elite Team was senior Ashlyn Seay, who is committed to play at Rice University.

The last southern Denton County athlete to make the 6A list was also from Northwest ISD.

Northwest High School senior Kiley Brooks was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She is committed to continuing her academic and athletic career at LSU.

Argyle freshman Alexis Elsey was the only southern Denton County athlete to be named to the class 5A Volleyball Super Elite Team.