City of Justin seeking public input on new name for City Hall Park

Justin is looking to rebrand a park at City Hall, starting with a new name that residents will have the opportunity to give input on.

The City launched a survey on Thursday for residents to submit their name suggestions.

“This park is a special part of our community,” said the City in a social media post. “Its new name should reflect the character, history and hometown spirit that make Justin such a great place to live.”

According to Justin Mayor James Clark, the City recently passed a park naming policy. That, combined with the recently-passed Old Town overlay, provided the City an opportunity to refresh the park.

“We hold our Old Town Christmas event at this park and it’s one of the things that makes Justin, Justin,” said Clark. “So, we’re looking for community feedback to gather more historical, meaningful options.”

Submit a suggestion for City Hall Park’s new name at the City’s survey.

Clark said suggestions will be accepted for 30 days before the list goes to Justin’s Parks Board.

The Parks Board will recommend some options to Justin’s City Council, which will eventually make the official choice.

Clark believes that decision could be made at a council meeting in April.