Man arrested for entering women’s locker room at Denton gym

Denton police arrested a man on Saturday that has been arrested multiple times in the last few years for criminal trespass, indecent exposure and sexual assault.

According to Denton PD, 27-year-old Jeremiah Devereaux was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly entered the women’s locker room, sauna and restroom at an LA Fitness in Denton.

Devereaux fled from the scene when police arrived, but he was later located and arrested him on an outstanding theft warrant.

While Denton PD investigated the incident, they learned about Devereaux’s criminal history.

The University of North Texas’s police department was investigating an indecent exposure incident that had happened on Friday, Jan. 30.

In that case, the suspect, later identified as Devereaux, had exposed himself to a woman in a campus restroom.

Devereaux had also been arrested in January 2025 for criminally trespassing and resisting arrest after he attempted to follow a woman into a bathroom stall at Texas Woman’s University.

According to Denton County Jail records, Devereaux was also arrested in August 2025 by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for criminally trespassing and by the Aubrey Police Department in April 2017 for aggravated sexual assault.

Devereaux is still being held in the Denton County Jail on a $5,000 bond for two charges: criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Officials believe there may be additional unreported incidents involving Devereaux. Denton PD is asking anyone that has had a similar interaction to contact Detective David Acrey at 940-349-7993.

Anonymous tips will also be accepted by calling Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.