Free traveling Texas history exhibit to make stop in Grapevine

A traveling exhibit displaying Texas Treasures that tell the story of the Lone Star State throughout America’s 250-year history will make a stop at the Grapevine Tower Gallery until March 3.

The exhibit, titled ‘Texas America250,’ has been highlighting Texas-related relics from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission at libraries, schools and other community organizations since the tour started in summer 2025.

Some displays incense historic Spanish missions, the space race and the landscape, culture, economy and people of Texas and how they have all played an important role in United States history.

“We are excited to bring this traveling exhibit to Grapevine,” said Leigh Lyons, the assistant executive director for the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is a great way for visitors of all ages to learn more about Texas’s role in U.S. history and explore some of our most treasured documents, photographs and artifacts.”

The Texas America250 will be on view for free through Tuesday, March 3 at the Grapevine Tower Gallery at 636 S. Main Street.

It is free to visit and open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TSLAC also launched a statewide Texas America250 Reading Challenge in 2026, which offers resources from the organization’s library collections for Texans of all ages to enjoy.

The Talking Book Program and the Texas Center for the Book will also be available later this year.

For TSLAC’s America 250 programming, visit the organization’s website.

More information on the exhibit at Grapevine can be found on Grapevine’s website.