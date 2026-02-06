Double Oak Police Blotter

On Nov. 8, a traffic stop led to an arrest.

On Nov. 14, a theft of a license plate reported.

On Nov. 18, a caller reported concern about a large red truck striking trees along Kings Road, where a “No Big Truck” policy is in place.

On Nov. 19, a traffic stop resulted in a DWI arrest.

On Nov. 21, officers assisted BVPD with a robbery call.

On Nov. 24, a caller reported individuals hiding behind mailboxes with flashlights. Officers found juveniles who were playing hide-and-seek.

On Nov. 25, a delivery truck missed a driveway and became stuck in a ditch. A wrecker was called, and deliveries were delayed.

On Nov. 25, a caller reported a suspicious Dodge Charger with a spotlight. The vehicle was later identified as a Double Oak Police detective patrolling the streets to ensure citizens were safe.