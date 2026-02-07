Travel with Terri: Spring break in Kissimmee features iconic attractions, wild nature and multicultural flavors for all ages

Kissimmee, Florida is the perfect destination anytime of the year, but especially ideal for that Spring Break vacation. It sits just south of Orlando, but its identity extends far beyond its nearby proximity to all the major theme parks. The city offers access to natural landscapes, long-running local attractions and a growing food scene shaped by a diverse multicultural community.

I had heard of the name of this city before; it’s not easy to forget… but I had no idea how much Kissimmee offers. What a great vacation destination for everyone.

Grand Accommodations

Kissimmee has countless resorts and hotels, but did you know that it is known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World?

It features entire neighborhoods of sprawling, thoughtfully designed homes specifically for short-term rentals.

I was stunned.

Communities such as Reunion Resort or Encore Resort at Reunion offer multi‑bedroom homes with outdoor space and private pools, fabulous arcade game rooms and creative themed bedrooms. Our house was booked through Jeeves Florida Rentals.

Many neighborhoods include additional amenities such as water parks, clubhouses and fitness centers, making them popular with families and multigenerational groups. You have to see this to believe it.

These aren’t just places to sleep; they are destinations in their own right, built for families, friend groups and multigenerational travelers who want space to spread out and make memories together. It’s perfect for spring break.

For that adult spring break vacation, try something more intimate and chic. Earning a MICHELIN Key for the second consecutive year, the ette hotel continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in Kissimmee. And don’t miss ette’s lively bar, with exceptionally creative cocktails. It adds to the resort’s inviting atmosphere, making it a perfect getaway for both relaxation and recreation. This boutique hotel is celebrated for its intentional design, elevated service and upscale guest experiences.

World Class Theme Parks

Kissimmee is an accessible gateway to world-famous theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida. Here are a few things to know for 2026:

SeaWorld Orlando will introduce SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep is a groundbreaking suspended family dark ride. Guests will journey through immersive underwater ecosystems aboard a submersible, discovering inspiring stories of the sea. This innovative attraction blends adventure, education and storytelling for a one-of-a-kind experience the whole family can enjoy.

LEGOLAND is preparing to launch Galacticoaster, the world’s first indoor, family-friendly space-themed coaster, in early 2026. As the resort’s largest investment to date, this innovative attraction promises a thrilling, out-of-this-world experience for guests of all ages. Families should add Galacticoaster to their must-do list this year.

Walt Disney World is set to unveil exciting new experiences across its parks this year.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be reimagined as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, combining high-energy thrills with Muppet-style fun. It will also unveil “The Magic of Disney Animation” this year with a new family-friendly experience inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Emmy-winning short film, “Once Upon a Studio.”

Magic Kingdom Park, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad returns with upgraded tracks, enhanced effects and fresh story elements.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Zootopia: Better Together, will debut in the Tree of Life Theater, replacing It’s Tough to Be a Bug! with a 4D show designed for family-friendly entertainment and a cool escape from the sun.

Iconic Attractions

Kissimmee’s charm comes from the way its experiences shift throughout the day. It is nowhere clearer than at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, one of Central Florida’s longest-running airboat operators. Boggy Creek offers U.S. Coast Guard–approved airboat tours through the headwaters of the Everglades, including daytime rides, sunset tours and nighttime wildlife excursions. Guides highlight the ecosystem, point out wildlife and share the region’s history, making it an accessible and educational way to explore Florida’s wetlands.

Gatorland is a classic Florida attraction. It’s a 110‑acre wildlife park that has been part of Central Florida since 1949. Known as the “Alligator Capital of the World,” the park features thousands of alligators and crocodiles, a breeding marsh with a boardwalk and observation tower, daily wildlife shows and the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line that soars above the habitats.

This is a must-do… what an adventure! Don’t miss Central Florida’s wildest ride – the Stompin’ Gator Off-road Adventure that takes you through real Florida wetlands and into a huge pond of real alligators! No other ride like this in the whole entire world! Gatorland focuses on conservation and education while maintaining the retro Florida character that has defined it for decades. We could have easily spent the entire day here.

A great evening destination is Disney Springs. This was my first time, and I appreciated it because itoffered a completely different atmosphere. This open-air dining, shopping and entertainment district near Walt Disney World Resort includes more than 150 venues, from chef-driven restaurants and live‑music bars to specialty shops and waterfront lounges.

Organized into four walkable neighborhoods—The Landing, Marketplace, Town Center and West Side—it’s designed for wandering, sampling and discovering something new each visit. Make dinner reservations early at Morimoto Asia inside Disney Springs. This is celebrity Japanese Master Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s first pan-Asian restaurant, and it’s glamorous, tasty and unforgettable.

Local Flavors

Kissimmee’s food scene also reflects the area’s cultural diversity. The Kissimmee/Osceola County Latin Food Trail highlights locally owned restaurants representing Puerto Rican, Colombian, Cuban, Dominican and Mexican cuisines. Dishes such as mofongo, empanadas, and arepas are common along the trail, which includes bakeries, food trucks and full-service restaurants.

One such destination is Susana’s Cafe; a charming downtown spot located in a beautifully preserved 100-year-old Craftsman home. Celebrated for bringing Costa Rican coffee culture to the city, the café serves artisanal coffee brewed with traditional methods alongside Latin dishes.

My favorite restaurant is the Columbia. It offers Spanish Cuban dishes from Florida’s oldest restaurant group, founded in 1905. Menu staples include the 1905 Salad, paella, black bean soup and house-made sangria. This upscale restaurant prepares many tableside dishes and is iconic in the Sunshine State!

Unexpected History

From the moment you drive into the quaint downtown Kissimmee, you’ll notice cowboy influence everywhere you go. There’s a strong ranching & cowboy heritage there. Before the theme parks and roller coasters, Kissimmee was known for its sprawling cattle industry. Spanish explorers would lay the foundation for the region’s cattle ranching fame by being the first to bring horses and cattle to Florida. By the 19th century, the cattle industry drove economic growth in the area, with Kissimmee becoming the “Cow Capital” of the state.

Together, Kissimmee’s natural areas, long-running attractions, diverse dining options, cowboy history and vacation‑home communities create a destination that appeals to a wide range of travelers. Whether exploring wetlands, visiting classic Florida attractions or sampling local cuisine, visitors find a mix of experiences that reflect Kissimmee’s continued growth, history and Old Florida nostalgia. Learn more here.