The Arts: Experience nature through art

In June, we featured the Lewisville Lake Symphony, a prolific performing arts group made up of local musicians who perform for Flower Mound audiences. To learn more about its upcoming concert season and intern program, visit the symphony’s website at lewisvillesymphony.org.

This month, we are highlighting three visual artists whose work has been displayed throughout Flower Mound over the years.

Concluding its exhibit at the Flower Mound Town Hall Art Wall in June is Erin Newton. Erin creates beautiful works inspired by nature, including magnolia blossoms, trees, leaves and flowers. She even grinds magnolia leaves into a fine powder and mixes it into her paints to add texture. If you missed her exhibit at Town Hall, you can view her work on Instagram (instagram.com/let_paint_be_paint). Her art offers a thoughtful exploration of the natural world.

Coming to the Town Hall Art Wall in July is Beth Dilley, a well-known artist whose new collection will feature abstract works that explore spiritual and emotional landscapes. Beth has previously exhibited at Town Hall and has been a longtime contributor to the Flower Mound Arts Festival. Her newest collection promises a fresh direction, allowing the paint to take on a life of its own. Learn more about Beth and her work on her website, bethdilley.com.

Coming to Town Hall in August and September is Charise Cooper, a native Texan whose passion for art is matched only by her love of animals. After a successful corporate career, Charise turned her lifelong creative outlet into a full-time profession. Her appreciation for animals and nature is reflected throughout her artwork. You can learn more about Charise before her exhibit opens by visiting her website, charicecooper.com.

October and November will feature a group exhibit at the Town Hall Art Wall titled “The Colors of Autumn.” Additional details will be announced later.

Our newest green space, Peters Colony Memorial Park, is as much a garden as it is a park. Designed to honor past, present and future residents, it provides a peaceful setting for celebration, remembrance and reflection. Located at 3201 Peters Colony Road between the Flower Mound Public Library and Flower Mound High School, the park features native landscaping, a children’s memorial area, an educational water feature and nature trails. By the end of 2026, a permanent public art installation will be added for visitors to enjoy. Peters Colony joins Flower Mound’s 57 other parks, expanding the town’s network of green spaces that promote recreation, reflection and healthy living.

Flower Mound is blessed with natural beauty, talented artists and vibrant public spaces. Together, they enrich our community and contribute to the well-being of our residents. I encourage you to take time to experience both the arts and nature—they are among Flower Mound’s greatest treasures.