Family Hearing Practice can help you reconnect with life

When was the last time you truly heard the laughter of a loved one, the lyrics of your favorite song, or the gentle rustle of leaves on a walk through the neighborhood?

For many in our community, these everyday sounds have quietly faded. Yet, the journey back to better hearing—and to the moments that matter most—can begin just around the corner.

At Family Hearing Practice, helping people reconnect with their world isn’t just their profession—it’s their passion.

Led by Dr. Allison Liberio, the team has become a trusted name in hearing healthcare throughout Flower Mound, Roanoke, and surrounding communities. Their mission? To treat every patient like family and provide solutions that are as personal as the lives they impact.

“Hearing loss doesn’t just affect the ears—it affects relationships, confidence, and independence,” says Dr. Liberio. “That’s why our care focuses on the whole person, not just the hearing test results.”

From advanced hearing aids and cochlear implant services to support for tinnitus (ringing in the ears), Family Hearing Practice is equipped to treat patients of all ages—children, adults, and seniors alike.

Their newest location in Roanoke, just off Hwy 377 and Hwy 114, brings the same level of personalized care and cutting-edge technology to a broader part of the community, serving patients from Argyle, Northlake, and west Flower Mound.

Whether you’re struggling to follow conversations or just curious about how your hearing has changed over time, the first step is a simple one: a visit to a team who listens.

As one patient shared, “Dr. Allison Liberio is a kind, patient, and thorough doctor! I have seen her 3x now for hearing tests related to sudden hearing loss and she is so calm and reassuring. Since it was a quick onset she took it very seriously and sent my results immediately to an ENT specialist, called them to make sure they would get me an emergency visit, and has stayed in touch with my progress. I am happy to share that as of today my hearing has been restored and she was just as thrilled as me. You can really tell she cares about you and loves her job. She helped my nerves and gave me tips on how to cope with the tinnitus I was experiencing. All around 5 stars for Family Hearing Practice! Thank you!!”

If you or a loved one has been putting off hearing care, now is the time to act. With compassion, expertise, and the latest in hearing technology, Family Hearing Practice is ready to help you hear—and feel—more connected than ever.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit familyhearingpractice.com or call 817-783-9916.

(Sponsored content)