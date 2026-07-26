Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Caregiver burnout doesn’t take a summer vacation

Summer is here, and everywhere you look there are photos of beach vacations, cruises, road trips and family adventures. While others are packing suitcases and heading out of town, many caregivers are doing what they’ve done all year long—managing medications, coordinating appointments, preparing meals, and caring for someone they love.

If you’ve ever felt a little envious scrolling through vacation photos, you’re not alone. Caregiving can be rewarding and meaningful, but it can also be exhausting and lonely. It’s easy to feel like life is happening everywhere else while you’re stuck in the same routine.

The truth is that not every caregiver can take a week-long vacation. Many simply can’t leave the person they care for. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take a break.

Sometimes a little escape can make a BIG difference.

Maybe it’s driving through Braum’s for an ice cream cone on a hot afternoon. Or spending a couple of peaceful hours by the pool while a family member, friend or respite caregiver steps in. It could be finding a shady spot with a good summer read and a glass of iced tea. Sometimes it’s simply taking a walk, calling a friend, or enjoying a few quiet moments without feeling guilty.

Small moments of rest matter.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, ask family members for specific help, schedule a few hours of respite care, meet a friend for lunch or join a caregiver support group. Too often, caregivers wait until they are completely depleted before taking time for themselves.

One lesson caregiving has taught me is that we often tell ourselves we’ll rest “later.” Unfortunately, later has a way of never arriving.

Taking care of yourself is not selfish. Caregiving may be part of your life, but it should not consume your entire life.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services and a caregiver for her husband, Mark. For more information, visit LoriWilliams-SeniorServices.com or call 214-783-1222.

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