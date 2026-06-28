Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 36 agency-assist calls in April 2026 and handled 802 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 430 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service:

On April 3, some juveniles were seen walking in the area of Waketon Road and Bridlewood Lane late at night.

On April 12, officers responded just as unholy things were about to take place in the church parking lot. Divine intervention occurred.

On April 16, a traffic stop led to the driver being arrested on outstanding warrants.

On April 19, a traffic stop led to the driver being arrested on outstanding warrants. Hopefully not the same person from above.

On April 20, a traffic stop resulted in an arrest, this time a DWI.

On April 22, a caller wanted to report their significant other missing. The person was later found at a nearby convenience store.

On April 23, a caller reported seeing a drone flying around the area.

On April 24, officers took a report regarding a possible assault.

On April 27, a traffic stop resulted in a DWI arrest.