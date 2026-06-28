Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 25, a few adventurous goats tested whether the grass really was greener on the other side by knocking down a fence and wandering near the road. Thankfully, a helpful citizen rounded them up and patched the fence long enough to keep the escape artists grounded.

Also on March 25, an officer checked an open gate at the new Gibson Middle School construction site. Everything appeared secure, though the officer did note the future school is “very big.” Case closed: the building is large.

On March 28, a local longhorn went on a neighborhood salad tour, munching bushes from yard to yard. Officers encouraged the bull to steer himself back home, and thankfully, he didn’t have any beef with the request.

Later that day, a woman threatened to sue her neighbor after police were called about loud music from her backyard party. The woman, who was allegedly intoxicated, wanted to put her complaining neighbor on blast because “she spent $2,000 on the setup.”

Also on March 28, Tom Thumb employees reported teenagers repeatedly wandering in and out of the store without buying anything. When they finally attempted a purchase, it was alcohol. Officers checked on the group, who settled for candy and moved their hangout elsewhere.

On March 29, two men parked near a local park sparked suspicion from a nearby resident. Turns out, the duo was simply installing a new playground and there was no monkey business.

On April 2, a resident had a rude awakening after a neighbor’s alarm clock had been ringing for nearly 15 hours.

On April 19, a resident called 9-1-1 after their dog fell into a swimming pool and couldn’t get out. Thankfully, the pup managed to keep doggy-paddling until help arrived.

On April 22, officers assisted a turtle crossing the road, proving once again that slow and steady wins the race — especially when police provide traffic control.

On April 27, a hiss-terical resident reported two snakes in their backyard. Officers advised that since snakes generally live outdoors, there wasn’t much police could do about them.

On May 7, a pest control solicitor became angry after a resident declined his services and told him to buzz off. The salesman allegedly responded with profanity before riding away on a scooter.

On May 9, a young employee got extra saucy and called police claiming Chick-fil-A was withholding her paycheck.

Also on May 9, police received multiple reports of teens recklessly riding e-bikes and dirt bikes through neighborhoods, popping wheelies and cutting through backyards. Residents said the situation was literally spinning out of control.