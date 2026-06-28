Crazy Cool Family: Created For a Purpose

One of the most important things a parent can do is help a child understand this simple truth: You were created on purpose and for a purpose.

Children are not accidents. They are not random combinations of personality traits, talents, emotions and weaknesses. Every child is intentionally designed by God with unique gifts, desires, perspectives and callings.

Psalm 139:13 says, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” Before anyone else saw them, God saw them. Before anyone understood them, God understood them.

That means even the qualities that frustrate us as parents may actually point toward part of God’s design and purpose for their lives.

The strong-willed child can develop into a courageous leader who creates great purpose and change in a company or ministry.

The emotional child can develop into deeply compassionate person who cares for the unloved.

The endlessly curious child can develop into an innovator who brings new and improved products or ways of doing things.

The quiet child can develop into a wise and discerning writer whose words inspire others.

What if our goal is to see our children as God sees them and to call out His gifts in them?

The world is constantly trying to label our children through performance, appearance, popularity and success. The world tries to put our children in a certain box of trying to be like everyone else in order to be liked or admired.

But parents have the privilege of speaking a deeper purpose for our children. We know them best so we can call out in them their unique giftings and talents. The world tells them who they are not. Parents tell children who they are.

We tell them what God tells them in the next verse of Psalm 139: “I praise you because you are fearfully and wonderfully made.” When is the last time you have said something like that to your child?

We say it to them because they are fearfully and wonderfully made. That child may be on your very last nerve but it doesn’t change the way God made them. They are fearfully and wonderfully made. They are uniquely gifted. They do have an incredible purpose in life to pursue – with your encouragement.

How do we inspire our child toward God’s purpose for their lives? Over and over in everyday moments—encouraging their gifts, noticing what energizes them, affirming character, and helping them connect their passions to purpose. Consistently telling them who they are and encouraging them to live like it.

When children begin to believe they were created on purpose and for a purpose, it changes how they see themselves, their future, and even God.

And parents have the incredible privilege of helping them discover that purpose one conversation at a time.