Shops at Highland Village starting off summer with a sweet treat social

Guests at The Shops at Highland Village will get the chance to start the summer season with a cold scoop of ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s at The Shops will host an Ice Cream Social on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.

According to The Shops, Ben & Jerry’s will give out free ice cream cones to the first 75 guests at the event.

“Summer arrives in sweet style at The Shops at Highland Village with a family-friendly Ice Cream Social,” said The Shops in a press release. “Guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon of ice cream, music and seasonal fun in a relaxed, community-focused setting.”

The event will take place at The Backyard, the outdoor venue at The Shops.

Since the unveiling of The Backyard, it has hosted picnics and other outdoor events at The Shops, including the shopping center’s Backyard Sessions program, which has events scheduled until late October.