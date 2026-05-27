Flower Mound PD partners with Carry the Load to put on Memorial Walk

Flower Mound PD isn’t letting the festivities honoring fallen veterans stop after Memorial Day.

The department is partnering with Carry the Load to host a Memorial Walk at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Parker Square in Flower Mound.

It is part of a program the department is hosting to honor those that protect and serve the community.

“This event is part of Memorial May, a month-long movement honoring the sacrifices of our military, first responders and their families,” said Flower Mound PD in a post to social media.

Following the start at Parker Square, walkers will make their way through Rustic Timbers Park and out to the Flower Mound Police Department front lot.

At the police building, there will be a brief speech honoring and supporting our nation’s heroes.

Refreshments will also be available, as well as photo opportunities.

The walk will then continue back to Parker Square. It is expected to last until about 7:30 p.m.

“Support the mission. Honor our heroes,” said the department. “Together, we carry the load.”

For more information or to sign up, visit the event’s website.